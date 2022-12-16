Rolling Stones Plan GRRR Live Virtual Concert - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are set to stage a virtual concert to celebrate the release of ‘GRRR Live!’.

The legendary band performed their most memorable concert in 2012, when it appeared on pay-per-view – and they’re now planning to celebrate the release of the ‘GRRR Live!’ album by airing the star-studded event on February 2.

The show featured performances from a host of big-name stars, including Lady Gaga, Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer, Mick Taylor and Bruce Springsteen.

And the legendary show is now being made available to fans worldwide on RollingStonesNewark.com, via interactive video company Kiswe’s global live streaming technology.

Kiswe Live actually allows the fans to be part of the experience, as they will be able to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band and their performances.

Fans will also be see themselves on the screen during the performances.

Tickets for the online event will go on sale on December 15 at www.RollingStonesNewark.com.

The Rolling Stones recently announced plans to release ‘GRRR Live!’ in February.

The live album was recorded during their December 2012 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The performance – which took place during the band’s 50 and Counting world tour – has been re-mixed and re-edited to create a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ is also being released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

During the concert, the Stones were joined on stage by Lady Gaga, who performed a duet with Sir Mick Jagger.

Elsewhere, John Mayer and Gary Clark, Jr guested on a performance of ‘Going Down’. And, later in the show, Bruce Springsteen – who was born in New Jersey – performed ‘Tumbling Dice’.

