Rome To Release Twin Albums The Tower And The Hierophant On 19 December - Noise11.com

For twenty years Jerome Reuter, operating under the moniker Rome, has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary dark folk. His meticulous approach to concept driven songwriting, paired with an enduring commitment to literature, history and the philosophical left field, has attracted a devoted global following. Fans from Berlin to Los Angeles, from Sydney to Saigon, and from Lisbon to Kyiv have embraced his work with a rare intensity, forged through relentless touring and a steady stream of narrative rich albums.

Rome’s Australian audience grew significantly following his August tour, which marked a key moment in the project’s twentieth anniversary celebrations. As that milestone year closes, Reuter now shifts focus to a new creative phase with the simultaneous release of two studio albums, The Tower and The Hierophant, on 19 December.

The Tower represents Rome’s continued evolution into a refined, minimalist form of folk, delivered with carefully balanced arrangements and a lyrical approach shaped by a broad sweep of literary influence. Reuter has long drawn on authors including William Burroughs, Bertolt Brecht, Louis-Ferdinand Céline, Emil Cioran, Hermann Hesse and Ernst Jünger. Their preoccupations with human struggle, transcendence and disillusionment inform the thematic spine of The Tower.

At the heart of the album lies Rome’s ongoing fascination with the concept of the Great Work, a symbolic path of sacrifice and illumination. The tower itself operates as both metaphor and mythic structure, a lone fortification set against cultural decline, standing on a rocky rise connected to the mainland by a thin stretch of sand. Reuter frames this arc as a personal and spiritual vantage point, a place from which a solitary observer surveys the vastness of the world while holding firm against erosion of value.

The Tower is an introspective album that asks listeners to move with patience through shadow, silence and resistance. In a cultural environment driven by noise and convenience, Reuter offers a countercurrent built on difficulty, clarity and contemplation. The album’s tone is austere yet inviting, drawing on the long lineage of European folk and Chanson that shaped Rome’s sound during its earliest years.

The tracklisting further emphasises the album’s conceptual breadth, moving from The Twine And The Twist to the closing piece This Hour Her Vigil, each song forming a stepping stone across the album’s reflective terrain.

The Hierophant stands as the companion volume to The Tower, serving as Rome’s final release for its twentieth anniversary cycle. Where The Tower looks inward from an isolated vantage, The Hierophant addresses a wider spiritual landscape, guiding the listener through a symbolic and ceremonial journey.

The album opens with Secret Harbour and moves through passages such as The Harvest Is Not Here, Days Of Assembly and On Sorrow’s Embankment before reaching its conclusion in Apollo Of Hyperborea. Reuter positions the album as a pilgrimage through myth, memory and ritual, invoking the figure of the hierophant as a keeper of ancestral law and interpreter of sacred truths.

Musically, The Hierophant revisits the stripped back folk idiom of Rome’s earlier material yet expands it with subtle percussion, spectral strings and finely textured guitar work. The tone is contemplative, framed as an aural rite of passage that invites close listening and repeated immersion. Each track unfurls like a coded scripture, cut with symbols and hidden meanings.

Together, The Tower and The Hierophant operate as a dual statement, each illuminating the other. They are separate works but intended as a single artistic event, marking Rome’s transition into its third decade with ambition and purpose.

Tracklisting, The Tower

CD Edition

The Twine And The Twist

To The Great Work Only

Twilight Leaves

The Lighthouse And The Catacombs

This Slaughter Behold

Remember To Dare

Mine Were Of Marble

The Baron (Ordeal By Fire)

Ire And Troth

This Hour Her Vigil

Vinyl Side A

The Twine And The Twist

To The Great Work Only

Twilight Leaves

The Lighthouse And The Catacombs

This Slaughter Behold

Vinyl Side B

Remember To Dare

Mine Were Of Marble

The Baron (Ordeal By Fire)

Ire And Troth

This Hour Her Vigil

Tracklisting, The Hierophant

CD Edition

Secret Harbour

The Harvest Is Not Here

Days Of Assembly

On Sorrow’s Embankment

The Chalice And The Blade

When Light Be Gone

The Great White Hopeless

My Frail Ambassador

The Gods Are Slow To Forgive

Apollo Of Hyperborea

Vinyl Side A

Secret Harbour

The Harvest Is Not Here

Days Of Assembly

On Sorrow’s Embankment

The Chalice And The Blade

Vinyl Side B

When Light Be Gone

The Great White Hopeless

My Frail Ambassador

The Gods Are Slow To Forgive

Apollo Of Hyperborea

Rome will release The Tower and The Hierophant on 19 December.

