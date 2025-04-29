Rose Tattoo To Call It A Day in 2026 - Noise11.com

Angry Anderson has confirmed that he will retire Rose Tattoo in 2025, fifty years after the band began in Sydney in 1976.

Speaking with Darren James and Lee Simon on 3AW Melbourne, Angry said that “nearly 50 years later and we wrap it up next year, ‘26, for good. We will be 50 years old in ’26 on New Years Eve. I am proud to say, because I have survived all the original members (and a few along the way), we have achieved what we set out to do. At the end of the day if you can say that you are a lucky man.”

Listen to Angry in his own words announcing the end of Rose Tattoo:

Rose Tattoo will go out with a final album as well. The last Rose Tattoo album was ‘Blood Brothers’ in 2007. That album featured a cover of the Stevie Wright rocker ‘Black-Eyed Bruiser’. Nearly two decades later the Tatts have covered another Stevie Wright song ‘Hard Road’.

Catch Rose Tattoo currently out on Red Hot Summer, with ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, and Dallas Frasca”

The next dates are:

3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park

10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

Here is the Rose Tattoo Red Hot Summer setlist for 26 April 2025

Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo, review

Scarred For Life (from Scarred for Life, 1982)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King (from Assault & Battery, 1981)

One of the Boys (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Rock and Roll Outlaw (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Hard Road (single 2025)

Bad Boy For Love (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

We Can’t Be Beaten (from Scarred for Life, 1982)

Nice Boys (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

