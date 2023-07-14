 Darren James To Premiere Russell Morris and Orchestra ‘The Real Thing’ - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

Darren James To Premiere Russell Morris and Orchestra ‘The Real Thing’

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2023

Less than two weeks after Russell Morris’ historic symphonic performances at the Sydney Opera House and Hamer Hall Melbourne, the world premiere of the classic ‘The Real Thing’ will be heard with Darren James on Melbourne radio station 3AW Saturday 15 July after 11am.

Darren and Russell go back decades together. Both grew up in Melbourne and Darren was there for his friend at the Melbourne performance at Hamer Hall on 4 July, 2023.

The Melbourne concert will be released at a live album in October. The day after the concert was performed and recorded, producer Michael Cristiano set to work on mastering the event for release through Robert Rigby’s Ambition Entertainment. After the two sell-out shows, pre-orders of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert live album have been snapped up.

Michael Cristiano will join Darren James on 3AW at 11am this weekend on 15 July, 2023 with some insights about the recording. The entire seven minute epic ‘The Real Thing’ with Symphony Orchestra will be played for the first time on any media in the world. The show can be heard from anywhere in the world from any Google and Siri device by saying “Play 3AW”.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I
Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)
Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)
Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II
It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)
I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)
As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
The Real Thing (single, 1969)
Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

* Not final track order for the album

