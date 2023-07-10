 Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Pre-Orders Are Now Available - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Pre-Orders Are Now Available

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2023

in News

Just last week, Russell Morris performed his career highlight, his shows in Sydney and Melbourne with the Southern Cross Symphony. The recording of the Melbourne show will be released as a live album in October.

Pre-orders have now gone on sale for ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ featuring the Australian rock legend with a 56 piece orchestra, rock band and backing singers.

https://greatmusiclivesforever.com/collections/russell-morris-1

The concerts featured many surprises, including the rarely played ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ from 1969. Russell told Noise11.com, “I’ve never really done it because I’ve never really been a big fan of it”.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I
Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)
Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)
Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II
It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)
I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)
As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

* Not final track order for the album

https://greatmusiclivesforever.com/collections/russell-morris-1″>Pre-order here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Posts Letter To Fans At End of His Farewell Tour

Elton John has posted a letter to fans after completing his final show for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

2 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen at SXSW Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Plays Second Hyde Park London Show for 2023

It was an epic penultimate day at BST Hyde Park on Saturday with headliner BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND dazzling audiences for the second time this week.

1 day ago
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Announce Their Final Tour

When Eagles announced the Farewell I tour in 2004 the title was a pisstake on all the acts like Kiss and Cher that announce farewell tours and then keep touring. That tour title was never meant to be taken seriously. The new one ‘The Long Goodbye’ farewell tour is. Get the headstone ready. It will read ‘Eagles 1971-2025’.

3 days ago
Journey debut album
Journey Co-Founder Dies Aged 76

Former Journey rhythm guitarist and co-writer George Tickner has died at 76.

4 days ago
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket Perform The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

My Morning Jacket performed The Beatles’ ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Happy’ at their Scranton, PA show on July 1.

5 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Performs Career Highlight With Symphony Orchestra

When you have been around for 50 something years, an artist like Russell Morris will have career highs and lows. In Melbourne last night, Russell’s performance with the Southern Cross Symphony was a career highest of highs.

5 days ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Reveals Another ‘i/o’ Song ‘So Much’

Peter Gabriel has premiered another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, again on the full moon.

6 days ago