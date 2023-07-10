Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Pre-Orders Are Now Available - Noise11.com

Just last week, Russell Morris performed his career highlight, his shows in Sydney and Melbourne with the Southern Cross Symphony. The recording of the Melbourne show will be released as a live album in October.

Pre-orders have now gone on sale for ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ featuring the Australian rock legend with a 56 piece orchestra, rock band and backing singers.

The concerts featured many surprises, including the rarely played ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ from 1969. Russell told Noise11.com, “I’ve never really done it because I’ve never really been a big fan of it”.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I

Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)

Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II

It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)

I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)

As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

* Not final track order for the album

