Royale Lynn Unveils New Single ‘Altar' - Noise11 Music News

Canadian hard rock artist Royale Lynn has released new single ‘Altar’, accompanied by a new music video that expands on the dark pop and metal elements introduced on her debut album Black Magic.

by Paul Cashmere

Royale Lynn has released a new standalone single, ‘Altar’, marking her first new music following the release of her debut album Black Magic in June 2025. The song arrives with a video directed by Maya Sassoon and continues the Canadian artist’s evolution from country music singer to one of hard rock’s emerging crossover acts.

‘Altar’ was co-written with Cody Quistad of Wage War and builds on the sonic territory Royale Lynn explored on fan favourite track ‘WTCH’. The song blends soaring vocals with synth-driven breakdowns and examines themes of identity, femininity and desire.

In discussing the new track, Royale Lynn described its central message as an expression of self-acceptance. “Devotion is choosing you in every version of reality,” she said.

The release adds another chapter to a career that has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. Born in Aylmer, Ontario, Royale Lynn moved to Nashville at 21 intending to pursue country music. Nearly a decade later she pivoted toward heavy rock and metal, citing the music she grew up with as her primary influence.

That shift began attracting attention in 2024 with ‘Six Feet Deep’, a genre-crossing release that topped the US Hard Rock Digital Sales chart and sparked discussion about an artist moving from country into metal rather than making the more traditional move in the opposite direction.

Since then, Royale Lynn has built a growing international audience. She now claims more than 135 million global streams and more than 1.5 million followers across social platforms. Festival appearances at events including Louder Than Life, Welcome To Rockville and Aftershock have further raised her profile, while support slots alongside acts including Disturbed, Skillet, Seether and Asking Alexandria have introduced her to broader rock audiences.

Her debut album, Black Magic, generated several notable moments. ‘Death Wish’, featuring Danny Worsnop, reached No. 27 on US rock radio charts, while ‘Inside Out’ was featured on a Times Square billboard through Amazon Music. The song ‘Greed’ was also used in connection with the 2025 edition of the sports entertainment event WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Critical reaction to Black Magic was varied. Some reviewers highlighted the significance of Royale Lynn’s genre transition and her ability to blend country and metal influences, while others considered the album less compelling than the story behind its creation. The record was partly inspired by her own experiences with mental health challenges, themes that also informed the video for ‘Sacrifice’.

With ‘Altar’, Royale Lynn appears to be continuing that process of musical and personal exploration, expanding the dark, theatrical elements of her sound while further defining her identity within contemporary hard rock.

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