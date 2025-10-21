Sam Dainty and Paul Dainty Launch New Management Venture and Sign Rising Star Charly Oakley - Noise11.com

Australian music powerhouses Sam Dainty and Paul Dainty AO, AM have launched a new artist management venture, marking a bold new chapter in the Dainty legacy. The pair’s first signing, 22-year-old pop artist Charly Oakley, is already turning heads with their debut single Against The Odds, released through AWAL.

The move represents a rare merging of experience and fresh energy in the Australian music landscape. Paul Dainty’s long-established career as one of Australia’s most successful promoters spans five decades, including legendary tours for acts like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Prince, and AC/DC. His son, Sam Dainty, has spent the past decade building a reputation as a forward-thinking executive with a knack for spotting emerging talent and developing new creative projects. Together, their new management company aims to champion the next generation of Australian artists with international potential.

“Charly embodies everything exciting about where pop is headed – emotionally intelligent songwriting, honesty, and individuality,” said Sam Dainty. “We’re thrilled that this new chapter for our management company begins with someone who represents the kind of artist we want to nurture.”

For their debut signing, the Daintys have wasted no time in connecting Oakley with some of the world’s top creative talent. Through their industry network, they introduced Charly to Jonathan Daniel, founder of the US management powerhouse CRUSH Music, whose roster includes global icons Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and Sia. Daniel then linked Oakley with acclaimed Los Angeles producer Xandy Barry, who worked alongside Australian collaborator Jordie Tomas to bring Against The Odds to life.

Released via AWAL, Against The Odds is an arresting first statement. It’s a song about friendship, community, and choosing love over despair, even when the world seems unkind. With shimmering production and an emotional core, it positions Oakley as a unique voice in the next wave of heartfelt Australian pop.

The accompanying music video, directed by emerging filmmaker Charlotte White, further captures Oakley’s ethos of collaboration and authenticity. The entire crew comprised close friends and creative partners, reflecting the same spirit of community celebrated in the song itself.

For the Daintys, this signing signals a generational handover in philosophy and vision. Paul Dainty has spent a lifetime shaping Australian live entertainment, bringing the world’s biggest artists to local stages since the early 1970s. Sam’s focus on developing talent from the ground up adds a complementary perspective. Together, they’re creating a bridge between Australia’s world-class live infrastructure and a new generation of global-ready artists.

To celebrate the single, Charly Oakley will perform a launch show at Fitzroy’s iconic Night Cat on Thursday 30 October 2025. Known for its intimate energy and storied musical history, the venue is the perfect setting for Oakley’s Melbourne debut. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour Date

Melbourne, VIC – Night Cat, Fitzroy – Thursday 30 October 2025

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)