Sandra Bernhard Returns: Sandyland Tour Brings the OG Comedy Queen to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

Sandra Bernhard, the iconic American performer, actress, singer, comedian and author, will return to Australia in March 2026 for her first shows here in over a decade. Even more historic, she will perform in New Zealand for the very first time.

The trailblazing entertainer, who has defined and redefined the art of the one-person show, will bring her latest stage creation Sandyland: An Evening with Sandra Bernhard to seven dates across Brisbane, Thirroul, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland.

Bernhard’s Australian debut was back in the 1990s, and she has retained a loyal audience worldwide thanks to her razor-sharp wit, cultural observations and fearless stage presence. Known for her signature blend of cabaret, stand-up, music, and biting social commentary, Bernhard is regarded as one of the most influential voices in comedy. Comedy Central listed her among their Top 100 Stand-Ups of All Time, and her body of work spans film, television, stage and literature.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Bernhard expressed her affection for Australian audiences and anticipation for the tour:

“Australia is grit and glamour for me, a jewel floating in the sea, a dream that merges sharp edges and beautiful breezes. From the epic flight to the rocky beaches, its multicultural landscape, delicious cuisine and beautiful people, you can be sure that when I strut onto those stages, I’ll be ready to give everything. I assure you I will.”

The Sandyland tour begins Wednesday 18 March at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, before moving south to Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Friday 20 March and Sydney’s State Theatre on Saturday 21 March. From there, Bernhard heads to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Tuesday 24 March, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Wednesday 25 March, and Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Friday 27 March. The run concludes in Auckland at the Bruce Mason Centre on Monday 30 March – marking Bernhard’s first-ever New Zealand appearance.

Frontier Touring members will have first access via presale from Wednesday 10 September at 12 noon local time. General tickets go on sale Thursday 11 September at 1pm local time through Frontier Touring.

Sandra Bernhard’s career has stretched across five decades, each one proving her versatility as an artist. She first broke through in the late 1970s with her daring stand-up comedy, which challenged norms and cemented her reputation as a fearless voice. In 1983 she co-starred alongside Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy, a role that earned her the National Society of Film Critics award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her film credits include Track 29, Hudson Hawk, Dinner Rush, Without You I’m Nothing, and the Madonna documentary In Bed with Madonna. On television, Bernhard has been a fixture in some of the most culturally defining series of recent decades, from The Sopranos and Will & Grace to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and POSE. She has also guest-starred in Broad City, Difficult People, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, You’re the Worst, and 2 Broke Girls.

In 2025, Bernhard continues to be in demand across screens, with roles in the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series Severance (season two), the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Timothée Chalamet, and Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest opposite Michelle Buteau. She also appears in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution.

Her music career includes albums I’m Your Woman (1986), Excuses for Bad Behavior (1994) and Whatever It Takes (2009). As an author, she has penned May I Kiss You on the Lips, Miss Sandra?, Confessions of a Pretty Lady and Love, Love and Love.

Bernhard’s reach extends into radio as well, with her long-running SiriusXM show Sandyland, now in its tenth year and recipient of a Gracie Award for broadcasting.

Sandra Bernhard – Sandyland: An Evening with Sandra Bernhard

Australian & New Zealand Tour – March 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

Presale: Frontier Member presale runs 24 hours from Wednesday 10 September, 12 noon local time (or until allocation exhausted).

General On Sale: Thursday 11 September, 1pm local time.

Tickets & info: frontiertouring.com/sandrabernhard

Tour Dates

Wed 18 Mar – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Fri 20 Mar – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sat 21 Mar – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tue 24 Mar – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Wed 25 Mar – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Fri 27 Mar – Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Mon 30 Mar – Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland NZ

