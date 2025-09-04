Scene Queen Leaves Fragile Egos in the Dust with Glitter-Infused "Platform Shoes" - Noise11.com

Break out the roller skates and dust off your disco balls: Scene Queen, the hyper-feminine force of “bimbocore,” has dropped her latest dazzling anthem “Platform Shoes.”

Born Hannah Rose Collins on May 6, 1997, Scene Queen is an American singer-songwriter signed to Hopeless Records. She coined the term “bimbocore”, a feminist, hyper-feminine offshoot of metalcore, fusing sugary-pop aesthetics with ferocious breakdowns and unapologetic vocals.

Her new single “Platform Shoes” lands like a glitter bomb: equal parts sass, metal-tinged intensity, and cheeky commentary. Collins herself quipped on social media pre-release, “Free platform shoes for insecure men”, a tagline that sets the tone: this isn’t just music, it’s a statement.

In “Platform Shoes,” Collins turns the mirror on fragile masculinity. The track is a bubblegum-metal banger wrapped in pink powder, aiming to crush the insecurities of men threatened by confident, outspoken women. The conceit is clear: if your ego needs boosting, maybe you’d better invest in a taller pair of platforms.

Describing the song, Scene Queen explains, “As my final instalment of disco summer, I wanted to make a song I felt like a lot of women can relate to.…

A lot of men start to feel insecure that they’re not the ‘alpha’ in the relationship… This song is about not letting men like this make you smaller. And I say all that in the most me way I could’ve, calling those men short… it doesn’t really matter how tall a guy is… it’s about how confident a man is that makes them hot.”

Her message is as clear as the glitter in her vocal tone: confidence trumps height – always.

Collins first rose to prominence on TikTok during the pandemic, after posting dance videos from her Ohio-family garage with only seven followers—now she commands a massive online following. Her early singles, like “Pretty in Pink” and “Pink Rover”, went viral, establishing her as an innovator in a genre often defined by gatekeepers.

Her debut EP Bimbocore dropped in April 2022, followed by Bimbocore Vol. 2 in November of the same year. Her music—combining screamo, trap beats, metalcore riffs, and tongue-in-cheek humour has been hailed for both its brashness and its incisive feminist commentary.

Her 2023 single “18+” took a sharp tone, calling out predatory behaviour in the alternative music scene.

Built intentionally vague to spotlight a systemic issue rather than a specific offender, the song found traction and controversy, exactly Scene Queen’s intent.

Her debut studio album Hot Singles in Your Area followed on June 28, 2024. The album dives into personal chaos, sexuality, societal expectations, and cheeky puns, with tracks like “BDSM” (mocking misogynistic labels “Beat Down Slut Metal” and “Big Dumb Stupid Men”), “Whips & Chains,” and “MILF,” each showcasing her razor-sharp wit and genre-smashing sound.

Australian fans will get the chance to join the party live when Scene Queen graces the stages of the Good Things Festival this December in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. It’s the perfect stage for her flamboyant energy, a fusion of moshing and sequin, where inclusion is nonnegotiable, “a new emo scene where everyone is welcome.”

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates:

• Friday, December 5th – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

• Saturday, December 6th – Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney

• Sunday, December 7th – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

