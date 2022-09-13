 Scott Dorsey Joins The Langham Hotel Group - Noise11.com
Scott Dorsey Joins The Langham Hotel Group

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2022

in News

Music impresario Scott Dorsey has picked up a new client – The Langham Hotel Group.

“I am so proud to be representing this world class international chain of hotels,” Dorsey tells Noise11.com.

Scott, the son of music legend Engelbert Humperdinck and for a long time his manager, also worked with KISS on their recent Australian tour. “I booked KISS into the brand new 5 star property on Gold Coast during there recent Australian tour. Working with the GM and sales staff I could immediately tell they were extremely progressive and knew exactly how to treat VIP guests”, he went on to say.

Scott added, “Gene (Simmons) told me it was one of the finest hotels he has stayed at – and coming from this Rock God who has stayed at more luxurious resorts and hotels than most people have had hot dinners – I thought it was a real compliment and something that I wanted to be involved with”.

Scott, Gene and Engelbert worked together on Engelbert’s ‘Engelbert Calling’ duets album in 2014. Engelbert and Gene performed the Blood, Sweat & Tears classic ‘Spinning Wheel’ together.

Director of Langham Global Sales Amanda Frack said “it’s a pleasure to appoint Scott as one of our preferred partners and look forward to continue working with him and his artists and guests at any of our 30 world wide properties including Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and internationally including China, Hong Kong , Jakarta and of course our flag ship property in London”.

The luxury hotel group The Langham is in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, UK, Germany, Italy, the USA and Sydney, Gold Coast and Melbourne in Australia.

