Scott McCord Launches Fresh Horses While Expanding His Musical Legacy Beyond From - Noise11 Music News

Scott McCord, best known to television audiences as Victor in the hit horror series From, is once again turning his attention to music with the release of his new band Fresh Horses and their debut album in 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

For millions of viewers around the world, Scott McCord is the mysterious and emotionally complex Victor in MGM+’s breakout horror series From. Away from the cameras, however, McCord has maintained another creative career for more than two decades, one that has now entered a new chapter with the arrival of his Brooklyn-based band Fresh Horses and its debut release.

McCord’s music career has often sat in the shadows of his extensive acting and voiceover work, despite a catalogue that stretches back years before his portrayal of Victor turned him into one of television’s most recognisable genre characters. Fresh Horses represents the latest evolution of that musical journey, pairing the Canadian actor, singer and songwriter with guitarist and producer Roderick Hohl.

The group released its debut album in 2026 following the arrival of lead single Trouble Again. Based in Brooklyn, the band draws on a broad palette of rock, soul and Americana influences and features an accomplished line-up that includes bassist Andy Hess, whose resume includes Gov’t Mule and The Black Crowes, drummer Konrad Meissner of The Silos, keyboard player Rob Clores, who has also toured with The Black Crowes, and vocalist Emily Jackson.

For McCord, music has remained a constant throughout a career that has encompassed film, television, theatre and animation. Long before From became one of the most talked-about science fiction horror series on television, he had already established himself as the frontman of Scott McCord & The Bonafide Truth, an eight-piece outfit blending rock, jazz, funk and soul.

The group gained international attention when it was nominated for Best Artist of the Year at the 2010 Canadian Maple Blues Awards. Their self-titled album, Scott McCord & The Bonafide Truth, arrived in 2012 and attracted significant radio support internationally.

The record has taken on a renewed life in the streaming era and remains available across major digital platforms. The album showcased McCord’s songwriting through a collection that balanced blues structures with classic soul and contemporary rock influences, confirming that his creative ambitions extended well beyond acting.

The Bonafide Truth album followed McCord’s first solo release, Blues For Sunshine, issued in 2009. The debut record introduced audiences to his work as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and laid much of the musical foundation that would later be expanded through the larger ensemble format of The Bonafide Truth.

At the same time that he was building his musical profile, McCord was also establishing himself as one of Canada’s most versatile performers. His television credits include The Sinner, FBI, Jupiter’s Legacy, Lost Girl, The Blacklist, Hemlock Grove and Murdoch Mysteries. Earlier in his career, he played researcher James Joy in the Gemini Award-winning investigative journalism drama The Eleventh Hour from 2002 to 2005.

His film work includes roles in 16 Blocks opposite Bruce Willis and Shoot ‘Em Up alongside Paul Giamatti, as well as independent productions including East Of Middle West and Blood Honey.

McCord’s voice acting work has also become a major part of his public profile. He is widely recognised for voicing Owen and Trent in the Total Drama franchise, Dan Kuso in Bakugan Battle Brawlers and Jake in PAW Patrol. In 2016 he won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in an Animated Series and has continued to be one of Canada’s most prolific animation performers.

The success of From has introduced McCord to a new global audience, many of whom may be discovering his music for the first time. Victor has become one of the series’ most compelling figures, with McCord’s performance earning praise for bringing emotional depth and humanity to one of the show’s central mysteries.

As Fresh Horses begins its journey with its debut album, McCord’s career continues to demonstrate an uncommon ability to move between disciplines. Whether on screen, on stage or in the recording studio, he has consistently pursued parallel creative paths, with music remaining an essential part of his artistic identity.

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