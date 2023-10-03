Selena Gomez Addresses Due Lipa Feud - Noise11.com

Selena Gomez has addressed recent Dua Lipa feud rumours after unfollowing her on Instagram.

During a new interview with Fast Company to discuss her beauty brand, Selena denied rumours that she and the Levitating hitmaker had a falling out.

The feud rumours began after it was noticed by eagle-eyed fans that Selena had unfollowed Dua on the social media platform earlier this summer.

“It was an accident!” Selena insisted during the interview about unfollowing Dua. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!'”

In addition to dismissing the false rumours during the recent interview, soon after the rumours began, Selena shared a photo of her wearing a dress from Dua’s collaboration with Versace.

Selena captioned the post, “A little Versace/Dua moment.”

It was also rumoured in September that Selena was feuding with Miley Cyrus after they announced that they were releasing their latest singles on the same day, however, she later dispelled the rumours by addressing the coincidence on social media.

“@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

