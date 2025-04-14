Senator Bernie Sanders Was A Huge Hit At Coachella - Noise11.com

Coachella 2025, Green Day, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and … Bernie Sanders? Yes the U.S. senator for Vermont addressed the 100,000+ crowd at one of the biggest annual music festivals in the world.

Coachella is held every April at Indio, California in the California desert.

Senator Sanders was greeted with applause. When he mentioned the convicted felon, the audience booed.

Senator Sanders began, “This country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation. We’ve got a president of the United States who, he thinks that climate change is a hoax. He is dangerously wrong. You and I have got to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet”.

Senator Sanders spoke directly to the people effected by the concerns over a fascist dictatorship. “All over this country in Florida and many other states, politicians are trying to take away a woman’s right to control her own body. We need you to stand up and fight for women’s rights”.

He continued, “We an economy today that is working very well for the billionaire class but not for working families. We need you to help us to create an economy that works well for everybody, not just the 1%.

“We have a health care system that is broken. We are the only major country to not guarantee health care for all people. We need you to stand up to the insurance companies and the drug companies and understand that health care is a human right”.

Bernie then introduced Clairo who he praised for her activism.

Earlier Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ speeches at a rally in Los Angeles where Neil Young and Joan Baez also performed.

