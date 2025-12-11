Sepultura Announce Final Australian Tour As Part Of Global Farewell - Noise11.com

Sepultura will bring their global farewell tour to Australia in March, closing the final chapter on a career that reshaped heavy music and placed Brazilian metal firmly on the international map. After four decades, countless world tours and more than 20 million records sold, the band has chosen to end their journey through a conscious final act that celebrates everything they built.

The Celebrating Life Through Death tour has been travelling across multiple continents with packed houses in Latin America, Europe and the United States. Many dates have expanded into larger venues due to demand, reflecting the band’s long-standing connection with a devoted global fanbase. Australia now becomes part of this historical run with five final shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

For this last expedition, Sepultura is joined by American drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who at just 21 years old has reinvigorated the band’s classic material with precision and power. His presence adds an energetic final spark as the group revisits every era of their extensive catalogue. Throughout the tour, Sepultura is recording forty live tracks across forty different cities, creating a definitive document of their strongest onstage moments.

Formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, Sepultura rose from local underground circles to become one of the most pivotal metal bands of their generation. Their early albums Morbid Visions, Schizophrenia and Beneath The Remains helped position Brazil as an unexpected epicentre of extreme music. The band’s international breakthrough arrived with Beneath The Remains in 1989, a record released through Roadrunner that placed them firmly on global stages.

Their sound expanded further in the early 1990s through Arise and Chaos A.D., albums that experimented with groove, industrial textures and political themes. Chaos A.D. became their first American gold record, while Roots took the band into the realm of Brazilian rhythms, indigenous collaboration and down-tuned heaviness. Roots remains one of their most influential works, and its streaming numbers continue to grow, with more than 150 million plays on Spotify.

Although their membership evolved over time, guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr. ensured continuity while vocalist Derrick Green, who joined in 1997, shaped the band’s sound across later albums including Nation, Roorback, Dante XXI and A-Lex. Across these eras, Sepultura’s willingness to experiment ensured their relevance within changing metal landscapes.

Rather than fade into inactivity, Sepultura chose a deliberate conclusion. The band’s statement reflects gratitude for their community, their collaborators and the fans who stayed with them through every transition. They highlight the shared experiences of travel, artistic growth, friendships and cultural exchange that defined their path. With this conscious ending, they step away with the sense that their mission has been fulfilled.

In their own words, “We have always had the best fans in the world. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation, we love you and always will.”

Australia’s March dates will be the final opportunity for local fans to see Sepultura perform live. Given their historical influence across thrash, death, groove and experimental metal, these shows carry significant weight for audiences who followed their evolution across four decades.

Presale opens Friday 12 December at 9am local time, with general on sale Monday 15 December at 9am local time.

SEPULTURA: CELEBRATING LIFE THROUGH DEATH… THE FAREWELL

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Friday 20 March, Metro City, Perth

Monday 23 March, The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday 25 March, Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday 27 March, Liberty Hall, Sydney

Sunday 29 March, The Tivoli, Brisbane

