Silents Synced Brings R.E.M. and Buster Keaton to Cinemas in New Live Scored Event - Noise11.com

Silents Synced, the cinema experience that pairs iconic silent films with landmark alternative rock albums, is set to return to Australian screens in February 2026, this time pairing Buster Keaton’s 1924 comedy classic Sherlock Jr. with R.E.M.’s mid-1990s albums Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi. The nationwide screenings begin on 5 February 2026, promising a reimagined cinema event that blends early 20th-century filmmaking with the era-defining sound of 1990s alternative rock.

After a successful UK debut that saw Nosferatu matched with Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac, Silents Synced is expanding its reach and ambition, bringing a new audience to silent film through a modern musical lens. The concept, created by independent cinema pioneer Josh Frank, aims to reinvigorate classic films by pairing them with albums that resonate thematically and emotionally, and by presenting them as live, immersive events.

R.E.M. posted:

UK & Ireland. Silents Synced is coming your way! Silents Synced pairs classic silent movies with epic rock music to bring audiences a unique big screen experience. Buster Keaton is reimagined with R.E.M.’s alt-rock masterpieces Monster (1994) and New Adventures in Hi-Fi (1996) in this sublime comedy teetering between reality and illusion. Whether you’re a movie lover or a rock music fan this is an experience you won’t want to miss. Opening Feb. 5 in the UK and Ireland. Main showing dates are Feb. 5-15.

Sherlock Jr. follows a daydreaming projectionist who imagines himself as a detective within the films he screens. Keaton’s physical comedy and inventive stunt work are central to the film’s enduring legacy. The movie is widely regarded as one of Keaton’s greatest achievements, and its preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 1991 underlines its cultural and historical significance. Time magazine later named it one of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time, and critics continue to praise its inventive editing, surreal humour and cinematic daring.

Silents Synced’s new pairing of Sherlock Jr. with R.E.M.’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi brings a different kind of energy to Keaton’s visual invention. Monster, released in 1994, marked a heavier, louder phase for the band, with distorted guitars and a darker tone that reflected the shifting mood of the decade. New Adventures in Hi-Fi, released two years later, expanded R.E.M.’s sound further, incorporating road-tested performances and a more experimental approach.

The albums are not simply soundtracks, they are integral to the re-imagining of Keaton’s narrative, emphasising the film’s kinetic momentum and dreamlike shifts between reality and fantasy. The pairing has received the endorsement of R.E.M. themselves, with the band’s manager Bertis Downs describing the match as “uncanny,” and noting the way the music aligns with the film’s rhythm and humour.

Josh Frank, who founded Austin’s boutique Blue Starlite drive-in and has collaborated with artists including David Lynch and Black Francis, created Silents Synced as a response to the modern cinema landscape. With audiences increasingly able to access new releases at home, Frank designed the project as a new kind of theatrical event, one that gives viewers a reason to return to cinemas for something they cannot replicate on streaming platforms.

The Sherlock Jr. screenings will also include a special presentation of Keaton’s 1923 short film The Balloonatic, soundtracked by a new composition from Brazilian electronic artist Amon Tobin. Balloonatic, one of Keaton’s final short films, follows a young man who accidentally takes flight in a gas balloon and ends up in a wilderness adventure filled with the comedian’s trademark physical humour.

While Sherlock Jr. is now a recognised masterpiece of silent cinema, the film’s early screenings demonstrate how its impact was felt immediately. In the North East of England, the film played widely in 1925, including at Newcastle’s Grainger Picture House and the Queen’s Hall. Contemporary reviewers praised its originality and comedic brilliance, and audiences experienced it with live musical accompaniment, sometimes featuring orchestras and local musicians. In Blyth, the film was played alongside “Blyth’s finest orchestra,” complete with a whistling violinist, a reminder that live sound has always been part of the silent film experience.

For modern audiences, Silents Synced aims to recreate that sense of live spectacle, while also offering a bold new way to engage with both film and music. The project has already been confirmed for screenings at major chains and independent cinemas across Australia, including Cineworld, Odeon and Vue locations, as well as the Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle, which sits close to where the Queen’s Hall once stood.

In UK cinemas fron Feb 5, 2026.

