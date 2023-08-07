 Sinéad O'Connor Funeral To Be Held Tuesday 8 August - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinéad O’Connor Funeral To Be Held Tuesday 8 August

by Music-News.com on August 7, 2023

in News

Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral will take place in Ireland on Tuesday.

Fans of the late singer have been invited to say a “last goodbye” and line a route along the seafront in Bray, County Wicklow, with the funeral procession due to pass the house where the star previously lived for 15 years.

The cortege will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue to the other end of Strand Road, with a private burial ceremony to follow.

“Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the family of the Irish star said in a statement released on Sunday.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.

“The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

Fans have been paying tribute to Sinéad’s legacy as a singer and activist by leaving flowers and messages at her former home in Bray, while other supporters have gathered to pay their respects at locations in London, Belfast and Dublin.

Sinéad, who was catapulted to fame in 1990 following the release of her seminal hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was found unresponsive by police at her home in South-East London on July 26. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

