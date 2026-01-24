Sir Rod Stewart Condemns trump Insult As Sir Keir Starmer Demands Apology For British Troops - Noise11.com

Rock icon Sir Rod Stewart has spoken out in fury after the “draft dodger trump” remarks diminishing the role of British forces in Afghanistan, prompting a forceful response from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling trump’s comments insulting and demanding accountability.

by Paul Cashmere

Sir Rod Stewart has added his voice to a growing chorus of anger in the United Kingdom after trump made remarks suggesting Nato allies, including British troops, stayed away from the front line during the Afghanistan conflict. The comments have struck a raw nerve across Britain, reopening wounds from a war that claimed the lives of 457 UK service personnel and left hundreds more with life-changing injuries.

Sir Rod, who was born in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, framed his response through a deeply personal lens. He spoke of his lifelong respect for the armed forces and the generations who fought, endured and, in many cases, never returned home. That respect, he said, made trump’s remarks unbearable to hear. Sir Rod highlighted the loss of more than 400 British troops in Afghanistan and urged reflection on the parents and families left behind. He described the idea that those soldiers could be portrayed as anything less than courageous as profoundly hurtful.

The singer went further, directly appealing to political leaders to intervene. He called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Nigel Farage, to demand an apology from trump, referring pointedly to trump’s avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War era. Sir Rod’s words resonated widely, cutting through celebrity commentary to echo the sentiments long expressed by veterans and military families.

Sir Keir Starmer responded by placing the issue firmly within the context of national sacrifice. He began by paying tribute to the 457 British service personnel who lost their lives in Afghanistan, stressing that their courage and bravery must never be diminished. He also acknowledged the many others who survived but returned home with severe injuries that continue to shape their lives and the lives of their families.

Against that backdrop, Sir Keir described trump’s comments as insulting and frankly appalling. He said the reaction from bereaved families and relatives of injured soldiers was entirely understandable, noting that the pain caused by such remarks extended far beyond Westminster and into communities across the country. Sir Keir referenced appeals from military families, including the mother of severely injured veteran Ben Parkinson, who urged him to seek an apology. Sir Keir made clear that if he himself had spoken in such a way, he would apologise without hesitation.

While Sir Keir stopped short of issuing a formal diplomatic demand, his message was unmistakable. Leadership, he argued, requires accountability, particularly when words cause harm to those who have already paid a heavy price. He reaffirmed the importance of the UK–US relationship, describing it as vital to security, defence and intelligence. However, he made clear that the closeness of the alliance does not excuse remarks that undermine shared sacrifice.

British troops fought alongside American forces in Afghanistan after Nato’s collective security clause, Article 5, was invoked for the first and only time following the 9/11 attacks. The UK played a central role over nearly two decades, particularly in Helmand province, one of the most dangerous regions and a Taliban stronghold. British, Canadian, Danish and Estonian troops were deployed in some of the fiercest fighting of the war, suffering heavy casualties in sustained frontline combat.

Trump’s assertion that Nato allies stayed back from the front line contradicts the lived experience of those who served. Veterans have consistently spoken of fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with US troops, sharing risks and losses in equal measure. Britain ultimately suffered the second-highest number of military deaths in the conflict, behind only the United States, underscoring the scale of its commitment.

For Sir Keir, the issue transcends politics. It is about respect for the fallen, recognition of the wounded and acknowledgment of the families who continue to live with the consequences of war. By linking the alliance with shared values and shared loss, he underlined why trump’s remarks have caused such deep offence. The expectation, he said, is simple. Words that diminish sacrifice should be met with apology and accountability.

Sir Rod Stewart’s intervention has amplified that call, bringing cultural influence to a matter of national conscience. Together, the voices of a knighted musician and a prime minister reflect a broader public sentiment. The service of British troops in Afghanistan is not a footnote to history, it is a defining chapter, written in sacrifice, that demands respect.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)