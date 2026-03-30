Skinny Living Announce Australian Tour For October 2026 - Noise11.com

UK alternative soul band Skinny Living will finally make their long-awaited Australian debut in October 2026 with a 14-date run along the east coast, culminating with special appearances at the Airlie Beach Festival Of Music in Queensland.

by Paul Cashmere

UK alternative soul band Skinny Living will bring their live show to Australia for the first time this October with a 14-date tour stretching from Victoria to Queensland. The run of intimate shows begins in Geelong on October 16 and travels through Melbourne, Canberra and New South Wales before finishing with two performances at the Airlie Beach Festival Of Music in the Whitsundays on November 7.

The visit marks a milestone for the Yorkshire band, who have steadily built a global audience through streaming and touring across Europe and the UK. Despite strong listening numbers in Australia, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, Skinny Living have never previously performed in the country.

The tour arrives following the success of the band’s 2024 album Day By Day, which reached No.1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart. The record sits at a pivotal moment in the group’s catalogue, arriving after years of independent singles and EP releases that gradually built their reputation through word-of-mouth and live performances.

Skinny Living’s most recent project, the EP 9, forms the final chapter in a conceptual trilogy inspired by inventor Nikola Tesla’s fascination with the numbers three, six and nine. The band’s material blends soul-rooted songwriting with contemporary alternative production, driven by the voice of frontman Ryan Johnston and the layered guitar work and harmonies of Danny Hepworth.

Musically, the group draw from the lineage of classic soul and singer-songwriter traditions associated with artists such as Bill Withers, Van Morrison and Paolo Nutini. That heritage shapes the band’s melodic approach, though their recordings also incorporate indie and modern alternative influences.

The band’s name reflects the working-class background that informs much of their songwriting. According to the group, “Skinny Living is a term that describes the financial reality and lifestyle of the working class, hard graft on a low income, with a lust for life, passion for family and an optimistic attitude about the future.”

That perspective has become central to their identity as a band. Skinny Living formed after members met at an open-mic night and spent years building their career through grassroots touring and online exposure. Over the past decade they have expanded their audience through streaming platforms, accumulating more than 90 million global streams.

Live performance has been equally important to the band’s growth. In the UK they have sold out headline tours and supported artists including Noah Kahan, Calum Scott, James Arthur and Gabrielle. The Australian tour represents the next stage in that expansion, introducing the band to an audience that has already shown strong digital engagement.

The decision to play smaller venues across the east coast reflects the band’s emphasis on connection with audiences. Several of the selected cities, including Sydney and Melbourne, rank among Skinny Living’s most-streamed locations globally, suggesting an established fanbase before the first ticket is sold.

For Australian music fans, the tour highlights a broader trend of streaming-driven discovery translating into international touring opportunities. Acts that build audiences digitally are increasingly able to tour markets they have never previously visited, often beginning with intimate venues before scaling up.

The October and November run will give Skinny Living their first opportunity to test that demand in Australia.

Tour Dates

Fri, Oct 16, Geelong VIC, Eureka Hotel

Sat, Oct 17, Melbourne VIC, The Espy

Wed, Oct 21, Canberra ACT, The Baso

Thurs, Oct 22, Cronulla NSW, The Brass Monkey

Fri, Oct 23, Bulli NSW, Heritage Hotel

Sat, Oct 24, Central Coast NSW, Drifters Wharf

Sun, Oct 25, Newcastle NSW, King St Hotel

Wed, Oct 28, Woolgoolga QLD, Woopi Brewery

Thurs, Oct 29, Gold Coast QLD, Miami Marketta

Fri, Oct 30, Mudgeeraba QLD, Wallaby Hotel

Sat, Oct 31, Petrie Terrace QLD, Lefty’s Music Hall

Sun, Nov 1, Kings Beach QLD, Kings Beach Tavern

Sat, Nov 7, Airlie Beach QLD, Airlie Beach Festival Of Music

Sat, Nov 7, Airlie Beach QLD, Airlie Beach Festival Of Music After Party

Tickets available from skinnyliving.co.uk

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