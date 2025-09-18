Slash Set To Unleash Live Album And Concert Film ‘Live At The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' - Noise11.com

Slash, the iconic guitarist whose riffs have defined generations, is paying homage to his blues roots with a brand-new live album and concert film, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, due worldwide on Friday, November 7.

The announcement comes with the first taste of the set, a scorching live rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Oh Well (Live)”-a track that sees Slash channel Peter Green’s legendary blues touch while unleashing his own unmistakable guitar firepower.

Captured at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on July 17, 2024, during the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, the album and film showcase Slash’s Blues Ball band delivering a raw, powerful set that honours the legends who shaped rock and blues. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance, and the festival’s mission extended beyond music, raising over $125,000 for U.S. nonprofits supporting mental health, social justice, and underserved communities.

Slash’s Blues Ball line-up features the guitarist on lead and rhythm guitar, Teddy “ZigZag” Andreadis on keyboards, harmonica and vocals, Tash Neal on rhythm guitar and vocals, Johnny Griparic on bass and backing vocals, and Michael Jerome on drums. Together, they tear through blues and rock staples by icons including Bukka White, Howlin’ Wolf, Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, and more.

Highlights from the set include “Parchman Farm Blues,” “Killing Floor,” “Born Under a Bad Sign,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Stormy Monday,” and the fiery encore “Shake Your Money Maker.” Fans also get a first listen to a brand-new original, “Metal Chestnut.” The concert film mixes the high-voltage performances with candid behind-the-scenes interviews where SLASH reflects on his lifelong love of the blues.

Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival will be available worldwide on 2CD+DVD, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak, and a heavyweight 3LP gatefold vinyl.

Slash continues to cement his legacy with a career spanning Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Slash’s Snakepit, and solo projects, along with his ongoing tours. For the latest news and music, visit Slashonline.com.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

Intro

Parchman Farm Blues

Killing Floor

Born Under a Bad Sign

Oh Well

Big Legged Woman

Key to the Highway

Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone

CD 2

Stormy Monday

The Pusher

Metal Chestnut

Crossroads

Stone Free

It Takes a Lot to Laugh / It Takes a Train to Cry

Shake Your Money Maker

DVD/Blu-ray

Full concert film with behind-the-scenes documentary segments. PCM Stereo and DTS 5.1 audio.

Vinyl Side-Split

Side A: 1-4

Side B: 5-7

Side C: 8-9

Side D: 10-11

Side E: 12-13

Side F: 14-15

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)