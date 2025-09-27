Snoop Dogg's AFL Performance Was Spectacular Even if the Backlash Was Loud - Noise11.com

When the AFL announced that Snoop Dogg would be the Grand Final’s pre-match entertainment, the backlash was instant. Fans were fired up. Why bring in an American rapper when Australia has so many icons who could own the stage? Think Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, hey if it has to be Hip-Hop Hilltop Hoods have a Top 10 album right now. Fair argument. It felt like another case of the AFL overlooking its own backyard.

But here’s the kicker: when game day rolled around, Snoop delivered. Big time.

Snoop didn’t just roll in, do a set, and leave. He built a show that blended his global hits with Australian talent. Jessica Mauboy joined him for Beautiful. Tash Sultana’s guitar and vocals took Who Am I? (What’s My Name?) to another level. Baker Boy added his trademark energy on Still D.R.E., and the crowd loved it.

This wasn’t Snoop Dogg parachuting in for a paycheck. It was a hip hop legend sharing the stage with some of Australia’s best, giving them exposure on one of the biggest platforms in the country.

The coverage after the performance showed just how divided people were.

The Age praised Snoop for bringing “California cool” to the MCG, saying his stage presence turned a massive stadium into something that felt like a backyard party.

Sky News reported fans calling it a “blockbuster” and “the highlight of the day.” Social media lit up with people saying they couldn’t believe they’d just seen Snoop Dogg at the AFL Grand Final.

Yahoo News called it a landmark moment, saying Snoop “left his mark on the MCG” and that the energy when the first beats dropped was electric.

Fox Sports was more straightforward. They focused on the setlist citing Drop It Like It’s Hot, Gin and Juice, Still

D.R.E. and pointing out that the AFL had actually landed a genuine global superstar.

But of course, not everyone was clapping along.

ABC News leaned into the backlash. They reminded everyone that critics had slammed the booking from day one, pointing to Snoop’s history of lyrics about violence and women. They asked whether putting him on centre stage clashed with the AFL’s messaging around respect and domestic violence.

On ABC’s Religion & Ethics site, a sharp opinion piece called it “a grave mistake,” arguing that no amount of showmanship justifies celebrating an artist whose past normalised misogyny.

Daily Mail played both sides, highlighting the spectacle and the surprise guest spots, but also showing plenty of fans online questioning whether Snoop was the right choice for a family-friendly event.

Inside the MCG, though, it was hard to argue with the energy. As soon as The Next Episode kicked off, 100,000 people were on their feet. By the time he dropped Gin and Juice and Who Am I? (What’s My Name?), the stadium felt like a massive party. Add in the local talent, and the AFL had a performance that people will be talking about for years.

For many fans, this was one of those “where were you when” moments. You don’t expect to see Snoop Dogg at the Grand Final. And when you did, it was unforgettable.

So, was it the right call? That depends on what you value more: the spectacle or the statement.

If you wanted a safe, patriotic performance with a classic Aussie rocker belting out Its A Long Way To The Top, then yeah, Snoop’s set probably left you cold. If you wanted global star power, something that would make headlines and have fans buzzing, the AFL got it spot on.

There’s no denying the contradictions. The AFL wants to be seen as progressive and responsible, but also as bold and world-class. Booking Snoop Dogg gave them both attention and controversy. It was always going to.

And in that sense, it worked exactly as planned.

Here’s what Snoop rolled out on the day:

The Next Episode (with Tash Sultana)

Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Down 4 My Niggaz

Sweat

Signs

Beautiful (with Jessica Mauboy)

Still D.R.E. (with Baker Boy)

Gin and Juice

Who Am I? (What’s My Name?) (with Tash Sultana)

In the end, Snoop Dogg’s Grand Final performance was exactly what the AFL wanted: unforgettable, headline-grabbing, and talked about just as much as the game itself. Whether you thought it was spectacular or a misstep probably says more about you than it does about Snoop.

One thing’s certain: love him or hate him, Snoop made history on that stage. And everyone’s still talking about it.

Watch the full performance here:

