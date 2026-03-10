Snoop Dogg Launches Kingz Of Cali Wine In Tribute To Tupac - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg celebrates 30 years since Tupac collaboration with limited-edition Kingz of Cali wine

by Paul Cashmere

Snoop Dogg has added a new chapter to his cultural legacy with the launch of Kingz of Cali, a limited-edition wine paying homage to Tupac Shakur on the 30th anniversary of their iconic track, “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” The release is the latest in the Cali By Snoop range, which has redefined celebrity wine with innovative blends and cross-cultural storytelling.

Produced in partnership with Treasury Wine Estates, Kingz of Cali is a shiraz-dominant red blend, presenting bold aromas of dark fruit and smoky spice, layered with blackberry, plum, smoky bacon, and sweet vanilla spice. The label features a tribute from Snoop Dogg to Tupac, inspired by their moment together at the 1996 VMA Awards, and reflects the enduring legacy of West Coast hip-hop during the 1990s.

As Australia maintains a strong connection to the West Coast scene, streaming data ranks Melbourne among the top five global cities for monthly Tupac listeners, while Sydney boasts the highest concentration of global fans. Kingz of Cali celebrates this ongoing influence while also reflecting a personal story. In a short homage film accompanying the wine release, Snoop Dogg recalls their creative bond, pouring a little out in Tupac’s honour, alongside rare behind-the-scenes footage from the “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted” video, the only music video the two filmed together.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted. Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” Snoop Dogg said. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

The wine recalls a formative period in both artists’ careers, when they were young talents on Death Row Records, helping define the West Coast hip-hop sound. For fans and collectors, Kingz of Cali represents both a sensory and historical experience, bringing the energy of the 1990s into the present.

Cali By Snoop was founded in 2020 with the release of Cali Red, which became the #1 selling single wine in IRI’s New Product Pacesetter history. Since then, the brand has expanded globally with Cali Smooth, Cali Gold, Cali Rose, and Cali Sauvignon Blanc. Each release blends accessible wine styles with Snoop Dogg’s cultural imprint, making Kingz of Cali a natural continuation of this vision.

