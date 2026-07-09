Social Distortion Premiere 'Tonight' Video From Born To Kill - Noise11 Music News

Social Distortion have unveiled the official video for ‘Tonight’, a key track from the band’s first studio album in 15 years, *Born To Kill*. The new clip places frontman Mike Ness and his son Johnny Angel Rios-Ness at the centre of a story inspired by Ness’ decades-long relationship with his wife, Christine.

by Paul Cashmere

Social Distortion have released the official video for ‘Tonight’, continuing the campaign for their eighth studio album, Born To Kill, with a cinematic clip directed by filmmaker John Swab. Filmed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the video combines a performance from the veteran California punk band with a dramatic narrative starring Mike Ness’ son, Johnny Angel Rios-Ness, drawing directly on the song’s personal inspiration.

The release of the video keeps attention on Born To Kill, which arrived through Epitaph Records on 8 May 2026 after one of the longest recording gaps in the band’s career. It is Social Distortion’s first new studio album since Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes in 2011, ending a 15 year wait that was extended by years of touring, a lengthy writing process and frontman Mike Ness’ recovery from stage one tonsil cancer. The album also marks the first studio recording featuring drummer David Hidalgo Jr.

Directed by John Swab, whose credits include Candy Land and the forthcoming Netflix feature Fast & Loose, the Tonight video was filmed on location in Tulsa. It pairs Ness’ performance with a fictional love story featuring Johnny Angel Rios-Ness, creating a visual narrative that reflects the song’s dedication to Ness’ wife Christine, to whom he has been married for more than three decades.

The song occupies a different emotional space within Born To Kill. While much of the album revisits the band’s punk, rockabilly and roots rock influences, Tonight slows the pace into a reflective rock ballad. According to the band, the video was designed to reinforce that personal element by bringing two generations of the Ness family together on screen.

Born To Kill was co-produced by Mike Ness and Dave Sardy. The album also features guest appearances from Benmont Tench of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers and Lucinda Williams, while the cover artwork was created through a collaboration between Ness and artist Shepard Fairey.

The album represents a significant chapter in Social Distortion’s history. Formed in Orange County, California, in the late 1970s, the band built its reputation through albums including Mommy’s Little Monster in 1983, Prison Bound in 1988, the gold certified self titled Social Distortion in 1990, Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell in 1992, White Light, White Heat, White Trash in 1996 and Sex, Love And Rock ‘n’ Roll in 2004.

Work on a follow-up to Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes began almost immediately after that album’s release, but progress proved slow. Ness repeatedly said he wanted the next record to be the strongest of his career, choosing to continue writing rather than rushing material into production. By 2023, pre-production had been completed and recording sessions were underway before they were halted following Ness’ diagnosis with stage one tonsil cancer.

After recovering and returning to live performance, Ness resumed work on the album during 2024 and 2025. The first single, Born To Kill, arrived in February 2026, followed by the full album in May. The title track references artists including Lou Reed, Iggy And The Stooges and David Bowie, reflecting the musical lineage that has shaped Social Distortion throughout their career while maintaining the band’s established blend of punk rock, country, blues and rock and roll.

Critical reception has generally been favourable, with the album earning a Metacritic score of 72 based on published reviews. Critics have highlighted the band’s ability to revisit familiar influences while delivering new material that acknowledges its legacy without simply recreating earlier records. The release also represents a milestone for David Hidalgo Jr., whose first appearance as a full studio member follows years touring with the band.

Social Distortion will continue promoting Born To Kill with a North American tour featuring support from The Descendents and Australia’s The Chats. The release of the Tonight video gives the band another opportunity to highlight one of the album’s more intimate songs as the touring cycle continues.

Watch the Mike Ness Noise11 interview:

Track Listing

Born To Kill

No Way Out

The Way Things Were

Tonight

Partners In Crime

Crazy Dreamer

Wicked Game

Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)

Never Goin’ Back Again

Don’t Keep Me Hanging On

Over You

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first,Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)