Sofi Tukker Sign To Republic Records, Launch New Era With J Balvin Collaboration ‘Cook' - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere

Sofi Tukker have entered a new phase of their career, officially signing with Republic Records and unveiling their first release under the deal, the new single Cook, featuring global superstar J Balvin. The track arrives alongside a colourful, club-driven music video and signals a significant moment for the GRAMMY-nominated duo as they step into their next chapter with a major label partner.

Comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, Sofi Tukker have built their career on independence, community and a fiercely global outlook. The move to Republic Records comes after years of navigating the industry on their own terms, releasing music through a mix of self-managed and independent arrangements. For the duo, this deal is less about reinvention and more about scale.

Cook captures the essence of what Sofi Tukker have become known for: euphoric, percussion-heavy dance music that pulls as much from Brazilian rhythms and global club culture as it does from contemporary electronic production. The addition of J Balvin brings a new dimension, blending Latin pop swagger with the duo’s infectious, high-energy aesthetic.

The collaboration has been years in the making. Sofi Tukker and J Balvin have long expressed mutual admiration, and Cook feels like a natural convergence rather than a calculated crossover. The result is a track designed for dancefloors worldwide, driven by groove, attitude and shared cultural energy.

The official music video, directed by The Reggies, places movement and colour front and centre. Featuring both Sofi Tukker and J Balvin, the visual leans heavily into club imagery and kinetic performance, amplifying the song’s celebratory feel. It’s a visual statement that mirrors the music itself: bold, inclusive and rooted in the joy of physical expression.

Speaking recently to Billboard, the duo explained that signing with Republic Records was a deliberate and considered decision. “It wasn’t until we met the people at Republic that we decided we wanted to sign with a major label,” they said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be at a place in our career where we know who we are, have built this ourselves, and now get to learn from and work with a whole new group of smart people to help us bring our visions to life.”

That sense of self-knowledge has been hard-earned. Since forming at Brown University in 2014, Sofi Tukker have consistently blurred the boundaries between electronic and organic music, leaning heavily into Sophie Hawley-Weld’s deep connection to Brazilian culture and language. Early breakout single Drinkee, adapted from a poem by Brazilian poet Chacal, earned a GRAMMY nomination and set the template for a career rooted in global influences rather than genre constraints.

Their debut album Treehouse followed with another GRAMMY nomination, and subsequent releases Wet Tennis, Bread and Butter continued to expand their sonic palette. Along the way, Sofi Tukker have delivered global hits including Best Friend and Purple Hat, amassed billions of streams and collected Platinum certifications across multiple territories.

Equally important has been their reputation as a live act. Known for explosive, high-energy shows, Sofi Tukker have headlined venues such as Red Rocks and Forest Hills Stadium, while appearing at major festivals including Coachella and Tomorrowland. Their performances are less traditional DJ sets and more communal dance experiences, built around movement, connection and positivity.

Beyond music, the duo have developed a strong visual identity and brand presence, collaborating with companies including Apple, Peloton, G-Star Raw and Dolce & Gabbana. They are also active advocates for mental health, climate action and gender equity, with Hawley-Weld and Halpern sitting on the board of FEMME HOUSE.

In 2025, they further expanded their ecosystem by relaunching Animal Talk as a management company, supporting emerging artists who share their boundary-pushing approach to dance music. That entrepreneurial spirit makes their move to Republic Records feel less like a concession and more like a strategic evolution.

For Australian fans, the timing couldn’t be better. Sofi Tukker are currently wrapping up dates on their Australian tour, bringing their trademark dancefloor energy to local stages.

Remaining Australian tour dates:

Fri 06 Feb – Byron Bay – North Byron Hotel

Sat 07 Feb – Launceston – Party In The Paddock

