Sombr And Royel Otis Reignite “Murder On The Dancefloor” With Special London Guests - Noise11.com

“Murder On The Dancefloor,” a track that first stormed charts more than twenty years ago, has once again proven its rare cultural stamina. Across one London weekend, two major UK shows brought the song back to centre stage when Sombr and Royel Otis each delivered surprise moments anchored by the Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit. The song’s original cowriter, New Radicals leader Gregg Alexander, witnessed part of the resurgence first-hand in Brixton, creating a potent link between its past and present.

Sombr, the global breakthrough artist tipped for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, electrified fans at Camden’s KOKO when he welcomed Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform the track as a duet. The crowd response underlined how deeply the Saltburn-fuelled revival has embedded the song with a new generation. After the show, Sombr described “Murder On The Dancefloor” as one of his favourite songs, a statement that helped frame the performance as both tribute and celebration.

Ellis-Bextor’s presence marked a full circle moment. Her 2001 recording transformed an unreleased New Radicals demo into a worldwide hit, peaking at number two in the UK and becoming Europe’s most played song of 2002. In Australia, it climbed to number three and earned platinum accreditation. Renewed interest after Saltburn pushed the song back to number two in Britain in 2024, while also earning Ellis-Bextor her first appearance on the US Billboard Hot 100 and her first top ten on the Billboard Global 200.

Two nights after Sombr’s KOKO appearance, Royel Otis delivered their own version of the track during their Brixton Academy encore. The Sydney duo’s connection to the song runs deep. Their 2024 interpretation topped Billboard’s Alternative chart and introduced “Murder On The Dancefloor” to yet another segment of the global streaming audience.

The Brixton crowd included Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, and Louis Starkey, each adding star power to an already charged atmosphere. Gregg Alexander was also present, watching Royel Otis perform the song he wrote in the late 1990s, a detail that underscored the song’s enduring reach. Alexander later described the renewed interest from Gen Z artists-including Sombr and Royel Otis-as a genuine honour.

The backstory of “Murder On The Dancefloor” is as unlikely as its staying power. Alexander first wrote the hook in 1994 while stranded with a broken-down car. His early demo was earmarked for the New Radicals 1998 debut album Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too, but the track was shelved in favour of “You Get What You Give.” When the band dissolved in 1999, Alexander moved to London where he collaborated with Ellis-Bextor to complete the song.

Upon release in December 2001, it dominated radio across Europe, secured top three positions across multiple countries, and built the foundation of Ellis-Bextor’s solo career. She has performed the track live for more than two decades and has often spoken about its unusual longevity. A re-recorded orchestral version later appeared on her 2019 compilation The Song Diaries.

Gregg Alexander’s songwriting legacy has continued to expand through evolving reinterpretations of New Radicals material. “You Get What You Give,” the band’s 1998 global hit, entered a fresh cultural cycle when used as the walk-on song for Doug Emhoff and Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. In the same week, a 1994 New Radicals demo of “Murder On The Dancefloor” was quietly added to streaming services, revealing an early draft of a song that would later influence multiple generations.

In 2025, “You Get What You Give” appeared again as a central theme of the MTV Video Music Awards, featuring a new duet with BENEE and New Radicals. Another reinvention emerged when New York band Geese delivered a raw BBC One session, adding to the song’s ongoing presence in modern pop culture.

The renewed global interest in Ellis-Bextor’s hit also reached Australia and New Zealand when Royel Otis’ Triple J Like a Version cover charted in both countries. The song’s mix of disco flair, sharp melody, and persistent cultural echo continues to resonate and shows no sign of slowing.

Across two London venues, its influence was felt by artists, writers, and fans who have each contributed to its decades-long journey. Sombr and Royel Otis have now added new chapters to one of the most enduring pop stories of the past quarter century, connecting its origins with a vibrant present.

