 Son Of Tina Turner Died From Colon Cancer Complications Autopsy Reveals - Noise11.com
Son Of Tina Turner Died From Colon Cancer Complications Autopsy Reveals

by Music-News.com on December 14, 2022

in News

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie died due to “complications” related to colon cancer, officials have revealed.

Tina confirmed via Instagram on Friday that her younger child, whom she shared with her late ex-husband Ike Turner, had passed away. He was 62.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, Ronnie also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The heart condition is a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries causing obstruction of blood flow.

Ronnie’s wife of 15 years, Afida, announced her husband had died on 8 December, with Tina confirming the news via her own page.

Tina posted a photo of herself with her eyes closed and wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie worked as a musician and played bass guitar in a band called Manufactured Funk. He also briefly appeared in the 1993 biopic of his mother, What’s Love Got to Do With It, alongside Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.

Tina was also mother to Raymond Craig Turner, who died in 2018, and adopted two of Ike’s children. Ike died at the age of 76 in 2007.

