Sound Affliction Step Up With New Single, The End, Ahead Of Debut Album - Noise11.com

Brisbane rock outfit Sound Affliction have unveiled their fourth single, The End, as they prepare to release their debut album Behind The Walls. The new song confronts modern pressures, and the band deliver it with blunt honesty and compositional control. The single follows Sober, Devil In Me, and Leave The Light On, each single showing a different facet of the group’s sound.

Sound Affliction might be new to many listeners, however the players bring deep experience. Frontman Matt arrives with a résumé that includes Scandal Tree and Don’t Come Monday. His voice shifts from raw intensity to soaring majesty with ease. That range gives The End its emotional centre, and it gives the album strong moments of contrast.

Guitarists Dan and Wayne form the core of the band’s twin guitar attack. Dan is known from Black Whiskey, while Wayne’s background includes Scandal Tree and Cactus Dill Dos. Together they combine shredding riffage with melodic passages, producing songs that feel both familiar and fresh. The guitars are often the song’s compass, steering dynamics and tone.

On drums, Travis brings energy from his time in Don’t Come Monday. He can take arrangements from subtle restraint to full throttle in a single bar. The drums on The End propel urgency without losing groove. Bassist Kev Brown, of Pyre & Ice, supplies a heavy low end that anchors the band’s more expansive moments.

The End addresses stresses of life and being pushed to limits, to meet society’s expectations. Lyrically the song is direct, and the arrangement keeps focus on the voice. The track builds through verse, and releases in a chorus that balances heaviness with melody. The band’s prior singles hinted at range, the new song confirms it.

Sober introduced the group’s emotional depth. Devil In Me showed a riff driven, urgent side, and Leave The Light On highlighted songwriting craft. The End draws those elements together into a concise statement. The result is a song that sits comfortably among contemporary rock singles, while retaining a distinct identity.

Behind The Walls is due February 13 via XMusic. The album will be the band’s first full length release under the Sound Affliction name. Given the members’ histories, expectations are measured, and rightly so. Fans of Scandal Tree and Don’t Come Monday will find familiar instincts. Listeners who appreciate guitar interplay, and driven rhythm sections, will find much to like.

The album’s release positions Sound Affliction to capitalise on momentum from their singles. Each previous track performed a role, showing versatility. The new single adds a thematic focus that suggests the album will explore strain, endurance, and release.

