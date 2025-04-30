 Soundgarden Plan Singer To Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction - Noise11.com
Soundgarden, Chris Cornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Soundgarden Plan Singer To Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

by Music-News.com on April 30, 2025

in News

Soundgarden have musicians in mind to take on late frontman Chris Cornell’s duties at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance.

Soundgarden have made into the Class of 2025 along with Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Outkast, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker.

Speaking about the honour, guitarist Kim Thayil admitted it’s a “high bar, not just technically, but emotionally” when it comes to choosing someone to represent Cornell and show “reverence” for Soundgarden’s legacy.

He told Billboard: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally. There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy — both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other. Some suggestions have come out; I’m not prepared to share that, but I’ll just say it’s a higher bar than the usual composite of guitarists and drummers or singers.”

Thayil admitted Soundgarden were part of the alternative scene that didn’t pay too much attention to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, after Cornell inducted Heart into the Hall in 2013, and drummer Matt Cameron was inducted as part of Pearl Jam, they had a change of heart.

Thayil said: “I kinda came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about.

“Back in the ’80s, ’90s, when the Hall started, I probably was not alone in being part of a punk rock or indie metal scene that had an aversion to the idea. It was kind of hard to wrap my head around both a qualitative appraisal and a quantitative assessment.”

Cornell – who tragically died by suicide in 2017 aged 52 – was blown away by the “enthusiasm of the fans” when he took part in Heart’s induction and realised how important the validation is.

He continued: “Chris lived the experience and said the enthusiasm of the fans was eye-opening for him, and understanding how important that was — and Matt seconded it. In so many ways the fans got some kind of validation by having a band that was important to their heart and that they championed get (the honour). I know I felt that way about bands I believed in, whether the MC5 or the Ramones or Kiss. Chris explained that to me, and that kind of changed things. Plus I heard this from the Nirvana guys, the Pearl Jam guys, other friends and other bands. So it really changed my perspective.”

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8 in Los Angeles, California.

music-news.com

