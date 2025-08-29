South Summit Return With Chaotic Cheese-Rolling Video For New Single ‘Top of the Hill’ - Noise11.com

South Summit, the Perth five-piece fast-tracking their way into Australia’s biggest stages, are back with a new single and video, Top of the Hill. The track, recorded at Blackbird Studios with producer David Parkin (Old Mervs, Great Gable, Spacey Jane), is the band’s first release since their acclaimed 2023 debut The Bliss and sets up a run into a packed 2025 summer festival season.

Top of the Hill carries the band’s signature fusion of reggae-infused indie rock and soaring melodies while leaning into themes of self-acceptance and belonging. “It’s about being yourself and being loved for who you are,” the band said. “There’s always a place for you in this world.”

The single originated the night of their Bliss album launch. After a few backyard drinks, the band stumbled across the core chords and kept the spark alive, later bringing the idea to Marlon from Six60 in Sydney—their first collaborative writing session outside the group. The final version was shaped by Parkin into its high-energy form.

The accompanying video, directed by Brendan Cecich, captures the chaos of the band’s playful side with a homemade spin on the famous cheese roll race. Shot in the Kalamunda Hills, the clip sees the band members hurling themselves down steep slopes. “We probably ran down that hill ten times,” they admit. “Josh took the biggest stacks, Fynn drew blood, and the next day felt like we’d all played in a rugby final.”

Formed in 2020, South Summit have quickly established themselves as one of Australia’s most exciting rising acts. Their music blends indie rock, reggae, and hip-hop into a sound uniquely their own. Rolling Stone named them “one of Western Australia’s most hyped bands,” while triple j championed their debut The Bliss as a Feature Album.

The Bliss landed at #2 on the ARIA Australian Album Charts, bolstered by their Like A Version cover of The Police’s Roxanne, which drew widespread acclaim. Their live reputation has already extended beyond Australia with sold-out shows in London, Manchester, Cornwall, Rotterdam and Amsterdam, alongside a celebrated showcase at The Great Escape.

Spotify and Apple Music have both championed South Summit on playlists including New Music Friday AU/NZ, Local Noise, Rock Out, Original Storytellers, Heaps Indie and Today’s Rock.

South Summit Upcoming Australian Shows

Supporting Tash Sultana

Oct 1 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Oct 3 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Oct 4 – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Festivals

Oct 11 – Marksenfest, Adelaide SA

Oct 17–18 – Dream Aloud Festival, Cairns QLD

Nov 29 – Bluff Fest, Alexandra Headland QLD

Dec 6 – Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat VIC – SOLD OUT

Dec 7 – Spilt Milk Festival, Perth WA

Dec 13 – Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra ACT – SOLD OUT

Dec 14 – Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast QLD – SOLD OUT

South Summit Discography

The Bliss (2023) – Debut album, #2 ARIA Australian Albums

Key singles: River Days, Tired of Waiting, Sidelines, Top of the Hill (2024).

