Southern Sons Announce 2026 Heart In Danger Tour - Noise11.com

Southern Sons will return to Australian stages in 2026, as the band prepares to launch its Heart In Danger Tour, a national run built around the songs that shaped their rise during the early 1990s. The tour, named after their 1990 breakthrough single Heart In Danger, will begin in April 2026 and will travel through major cities and selected regional centres, delivering a full retrospective of the group’s catalogue.

Frontman Jack Jones, recognised for his precise guitar work and soaring vocals, will rejoin founding members for the tour. The reunion brings Southern Sons’ signature sound back into focus, with new arrangements created to highlight the strength of the original recordings. The band has confirmed that the tour will revisit every key moment from their first decade, including deeper cuts that have rarely appeared in setlists since the mid-1990s.

The release of Heart In Danger in July 1990 positioned Southern Sons as one of the most promising rock acts in Australia. The single reached number 5 on the ARIA Charts and marked the beginning of a rapid ascent. Their self-titled debut album Southern Sons arrived in November 1990, featuring hits including Heart In Danger, Always And Ever, Hold Me In Your Arms and Waiting For That Train. The album also reached number 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart, confirming the band’s presence during a period dominated by strong local releases and international competition.

The group formed in Melbourne in 1989, emerging from the earlier band The State. Guitarist Phil Buckle and Jack Jones also worked extensively with John Farnham during the recording of his album Chain Reaction, and the pair toured as part of Farnham’s live band. The association connected Southern Sons to an established audience and provided crucial industry support, including a recording contract with Glenn Wheatley’s label Wheatley Records.

Southern Sons followed their debut album with Nothing But The Truth in November 1992. The album arrived at a time of transition, following the departure of guitarist Peter Bowman. Lead single Lead Me To Water introduced the album’s direction, while You Were There, released in 1993, became one of their most successful songs, reaching number 6 on the ARIA Charts. The track later gained additional recognition when it was incorporated into the Sydney Dance Company’s 1993 production of Beauty And The Beast.

These releases solidified Southern Sons as a band capable of balancing melodic arrangements with a strong rock foundation. Their songs became staples on Australian radio and television, particularly on programs like RAGE, where audiences tuned in early to watch new local videos before online platforms existed.

The band released Zone in 1996, their third and final studio album. Its lead single Don’t Tell Me What’s Right featured Men At Work’s Colin Hay, adding another connection to an established chapter of Australian music history. Soon after the album’s release, Southern Sons disbanded, concluding a run that delivered several charting singles and widespread touring.

Following the split, Jack Jones reverted to his birth name Irwin Thomas and continued recording and touring with various projects, including Mudhead and Electric Mary, while also joining John Farnham on multiple tours. Drummer Virgil Donati expanded his international career with work in progressive metal and jazz fusion, while Geoff Cain and Peter Bowman pursued projects in Europe and Australia. Bowman later became active in production and songwriting, including work with Debra Byrne.

Southern Sons first reunited in 2019 for One Electric Day at Cockatoo Island, where they performed alongside John Farnham and James Reyne. The performance confirmed continued interest in the band’s catalogue. The group has since returned to touring, with renewed public demand leading to the launch of the 2026 Heart In Danger Tour.

Audiences can expect a full catalogue overview including Heart In Danger, Hold Me In Your Arms, Always And Ever, Lead Me To Water and You Were There, delivered with the energy that first propelled the band onto Australian charts more than thirty years ago. The Heart In Danger Tour will offer fans the chance to revisit the songs that once played soundtracks to weekend mornings and school days, long before music became a digital experience.

Tour begins April 2026 across major cities and selected regional centres in Australia, with venues and on-sale dates to be announced. Tickets will be available through authorised ticketing providers only.

Heart in Danger Tour 2026

Tickets on sale now

APRIL 3 – Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre VIC

APRIL 4 – Warragul, West Gippsland Arts Centre VIC

APRIL 10 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Showroom QLD

APRIL 11 – Fortitude Valley, Tivoli QLD

APRIL 17 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre NSW

APRIL 18 – Wyong, Art House Theatre NSW

APRIL 24 – Frankston, Arts Centre VIC

APRIL 25 – Bendigo, Capital Theatre VIC

APRIL 30 – Perth, Astor Theatre WA

MAY 1 – Bunbury, BREC WA

MAY 2 – Hindmarsh, The Gov SA

MAY 15 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Tavern NSW

MAY 16 – Caloundra, Kings Theatre, Events Centre QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)