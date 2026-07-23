Spike and the Gimme Gimmes Release Charity Version Of 'We Are The World' - Noise11 Music News

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes have released a new recording of ‘We Are The World’, featuring more than two dozen guest vocalists, with all proceeds directed to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund ahead of the band’s forthcoming album …Shit the Bed.

by Paul Cashmere

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes have unveiled a new all-star version of ‘We Are The World’, with every dollar raised from sales of the single going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organisation providing financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health challenges.

The release marks the first preview of the band’s forthcoming album, …Shit the Bed, and pairs the studio recording of ‘We Are The World’ with a live version of ‘Happy Birthday’. While the band has built a three decade career around fast paced punk reinterpretations of well known songs, this release places the emphasis on fundraising rather than simply adding another cover to its extensive catalogue.

The recording brings together the current Spike and the Gimme Gimmes line-up alongside an unusually broad collection of guest performers drawn from across the punk, alternative and independent music communities. According to the band, the project reflects a shared commitment to supporting musicians who find themselves in financial hardship.

Among the featured performers are Spike, CJ Ramone, John “Swami” Reis, Pinch and Jake Kiley together with Milo Aukerman, Nikki Corvette, Tony Reflex, Har Mar Superstar, Dani Miller, Dickey Barrett, Robert “El Vez” Lopez, Stacey Dee, Greg Antista, Johnny Bonnell, Joe Principe, Jolie Holland, Darius Koski, Jesse Wagner, Eva Walker, Chaki Funk Wizard, Jim Lindberg, Efram Schulz, Matt Caughthran, Jon Snodgrass, Blag Dahlia and Miss Guy.

Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg welcomed the project, saying, “We’re thrilled to be the beneficiary of this incredible song from The Gimmes and all of their amazing friends. We’re so grateful to all the artists who have lent their voices to support musicians and music industry professionals in need of financial assistance due to a physical or mental health issue.”

Lead singer Spike Slawson approached the announcement with the band’s trademark humour while reinforcing the charitable objective.

“Think of the plight of the musicians, dear listener,” he said. “They’re always considerate enough to say, ‘How’s everybody doing?!’ but do we ever think to ask how their evening is going?”

He added that proceeds from the single would benefit Sweet Relief, encouraging fans to support the release while joking about the band’s reliance on other people’s songs.

Earlier promotional material from the group similarly noted that without other musicians, the band “would be reduced to composing songs of our own,” reflecting the self-deprecating humour that has become one of the group’s trademarks since its formation.

Originally established in San Francisco in 1995 as Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the band has remained one of punk rock’s most recognisable cover acts. Rather than writing original material, the group has specialised in transforming songs from dramatically different genres into high energy punk recordings. Over nearly 30 years they have tackled everything from classic pop and country to Broadway musicals, rhythm and blues, Japanese songs and Australian artists.

The group’s catalogue includes albums such as Have a Ball, Are a Drag, Blow in the Wind, Take a Break, Love Their Country, Go Down Under and Are We Not Men? We Are Diva!, each built around a specific musical theme. Their most recent release, Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera!, documented a performance recorded during a quinceañera celebration in Las Vegas.

In 2025 the touring band adopted the name Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, with no formal explanation given for the change. Spike Slawson remains at the centre of the group, joined by long time Lagwagon guitarist Joey Cape, former Ramones bassist CJ Ramone, John Reis, Andrew Pinching and Jake Kiley.

The new single continues the band’s tradition of reimagining familiar songs while demonstrating how established artists can use their profile to support members of the music community facing financial difficulties. The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has provided assistance to thousands of musicians and industry professionals over the years, helping cover expenses including medical treatment and essential living costs during times of crisis.

With …Shit the Bed expected to follow, ‘We Are The World’ serves as both the first taste of the upcoming album and a fundraising campaign centred on one of popular music’s most recognisable charity songs.

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