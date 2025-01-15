St Kilda Festival Full Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The full line-up for the St Kilda Festival has now been revealed.
The St Kilda Festival is on 15 and 16 February in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.
The full line-up is:
St Kilda Festival 2025
Saturday
Singing our Futures supported by the Archie Roach Foundation
Liv & The Dream
Kiwat Kennell
Charlie Needs Braces
JUNGAJI
Jem Cassar-Daley
Troy Cassar-Daley
Sunny Luwe
MpathSoul
Jess Hitchcock
Naomi Diane
Amos Roach
CANISHA
Crooked TP
Sunday
Singing our Futures supported by the Archie Roach Foundation
Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
Thatboykwame
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
Sarah Blasko
Cub Sport
Young Franco
Team Dream
Trash Test Dummies Circus
DJ Dorothy the Dinosaur
Whistle & Trick
Tutor 22
Erica Avenue
Terra Rouge
Sami
Kite Vendor
Good Sniff
The Vovos
Playlunch
EMEREE
Squid The Kid
bella amor
Phantastic Ferniture
MUDRAT
Tentendo
3%
Sycco
Grace Woodroofe
EGGY
Immy Owusu
Queenie
Velvet Trip
Private Function
Allysha Joy
Painters and Dockers
YARA
Leroy Macqueen
Jamie Lena
One Spirit Africa
Mansplainers
Velvet Bloom
Name UL
R.em.edy
Dyan Tai
Dizzy Days
Celeste Willoughby
Remy Sayers
MOG.Y
Bronte Morrison
Brazaman
Jarabi Band (trio)
Amos Roach
Penny Ikinger
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE