St Kilda Festival Full Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The full line-up for the St Kilda Festival has now been revealed.

The St Kilda Festival is on 15 and 16 February in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.

The full line-up is:

St Kilda Festival 2025

Saturday

Singing our Futures supported by the Archie Roach Foundation

Liv & The Dream

Kiwat Kennell

Charlie Needs Braces

JUNGAJI

Jem Cassar-Daley

Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunny Luwe

MpathSoul

Jess Hitchcock

Naomi Diane

Amos Roach

CANISHA

Crooked TP

Sunday

Singing our Futures supported by the Archie Roach Foundation

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Thatboykwame

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Sarah Blasko

Cub Sport

Young Franco

Team Dream

Trash Test Dummies Circus

DJ Dorothy the Dinosaur

Whistle & Trick

Tutor 22

Erica Avenue

Terra Rouge

Sami

Kite Vendor

Good Sniff

The Vovos

Playlunch

EMEREE

Squid The Kid

bella amor

Phantastic Ferniture

MUDRAT

Tentendo

3%

Sycco

Grace Woodroofe

EGGY

Immy Owusu

Queenie

Velvet Trip

Private Function

Allysha Joy

Painters and Dockers

YARA

Leroy Macqueen

Jamie Lena

One Spirit Africa

Mansplainers

Velvet Bloom

Name UL

R.em.edy

Dyan Tai

Dizzy Days

Celeste Willoughby

Remy Sayers

MOG.Y

Bronte Morrison

Brazaman

Jarabi Band (trio)

Amos Roach

Penny Ikinger

