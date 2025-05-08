 The Wiggles to Perform At The Deni Ute Muster - Noise11.com

The Wiggles to Perform At The Deni Ute Muster

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2025

News

The Wiggles are heading to Deniliquin to perform at the 2025 Deni Ute Muster.

This puts The Wiggles on the same event as Zac Brown Band, Jackson Dean, John Williamson, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Wolfe Brothers, Kaylee Bell, Lane Pittman, Max Jackson, Wade Forster, Homegrown Trio and Furnace and the Fundamentals.

Simon Pryce, Red Wiggle said, “Following the success of our new country album, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’, we’re absolutely thrilled that The Wiggles are coming to the iconic Deni Ute Muster for the very first time! It’s such a special event that brings families and communities together, and we can’t wait to sing, dance, and Wiggle with all the little – and big – Musterers on the Main Stage!”

Country music star Amber Lawrence will host the 2025 Deni Ute Muster.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said, “We’re so excited to welcome The Wiggles to the Deni Ute Muster for the very first time. Their high-energy, family-friendly show adds another layer of entertainment to what is already shaping up to be one of our biggest and most diverse Musters yet. With a jam-packed Around the Ground program of 36 activations alongside our stellar music lineup, we’re not sure how ticket holders will fit it all in over just two days – there’s truly something for everyone, and every minute will be full of fun.”

Tickets on sale now from deniutemuster.com.au

