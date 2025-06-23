The Radiators Pay Tribute To Greedy Smith With Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com

The Radiators and Mental As Anything now have a cross-over. Guitarist Martin Cilia.

After the passing of Mental As Anything co-founder Greedy Smith, the group disbanded guitarist Martin Cilia was looking for a new band. As fate would have it, The Radiators guitarist Brent Dehn decided to leave his band and The Radiators began looking for a guitarist.

But not for long…

Martin Cilia became a member of The Radiators in 2021. Now The Radiators performs a tribute to Mental’s Greedy Smith with his classic ‘Live It Up’.

Here is a minute or so from Sunday 22 June 2025 in Melbourne:

Also watch the Noise11 interview with Brian Nichols from The Radiators:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Geoff Turner from The Radiators:

