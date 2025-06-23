 The Radiators Pay Tribute To Greedy Smith With Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com

Martin Cilia of The Radiators 22 June 2025 Melbourne photo by Winston Robinson

The Radiators Pay Tribute To Greedy Smith With Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2025

in News

The Radiators and Mental As Anything now have a cross-over. Guitarist Martin Cilia.

After the passing of Mental As Anything co-founder Greedy Smith, the group disbanded guitarist Martin Cilia was looking for a new band. As fate would have it, The Radiators guitarist Brent Dehn decided to leave his band and The Radiators began looking for a guitarist.

But not for long…

Martin Cilia became a member of The Radiators in 2021. Now The Radiators performs a tribute to Mental’s Greedy Smith with his classic ‘Live It Up’.

Here is a minute or so from Sunday 22 June 2025 in Melbourne:

Also watch the Noise11 interview with Brian Nichols from The Radiators:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Geoff Turner from The Radiators:

