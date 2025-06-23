 Amyl & The Sniffers Next Australian Shows Will Be With AC/DC - Noise11.com
Amyl and the Sniffers photo by John Angus Stewart

Amyl and the Sniffers photo by John Angus Stewart

Amyl & The Sniffers Next Australian Shows Will Be With AC/DC

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2025

in News

Amyl & The Sniffers’ next Australian shows will be with AC/DC in November.

Melbourne’s Amyl & The Sniffers have been announced as the opening act for AC/DC’s Power Up dates in Australia on all shows in November and December.

Fun fact: AC/DC was a support act for their first Melbourne show on 17 February, 1975. At that show at Festival Hall in Melbourne, AC/DC opened for Lou Reed.

AC/DC did the support act role for years before headlining their own arena shows. In 1977 they opened for Foreigner, also KISS, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith and Black Sabbath.

Amyl & The Sniffers opened for Smashing Pumpkins in 2023. Check here for international dates

Watch the Noise11 Amyl & The Sniffers:

The AC/DC Power Up Australian tour dates are:

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale 1pm local
Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale 9am local
Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale 10am local
Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local
Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale 11am local

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 26 June. For more information, visit https://www.tegvanegmond.com/.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Power Up Tour Is Coming To Australia in November

AC/DC will play their first Australian dates since 2015 in November 2025. All is set for two shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and one for Adelaide.

9 hours ago
Angus Young of AC/DC. photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
AC/DC Drop The Biggest Hint Yet of The World’s Worst Kept Secret The 2025 Australian Tour

The news AC/DC fans have been waiting for is about to drop. The Australian tour announcement is imminent with even AC/DC now spreading the gossip on their socials with the iconic Thunderbolt symbol prominently on display along one of Melbourne’s busiest streets, Punt Road in Cremorne.

24 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
Bruce Springsteen Explains The Lost Albums of ‘Tracks II’

Bruce Springsteen’s seven unreleased albums will make up his new box set ‘Tracks II’. The albums will fill the gaps between albums were we thought Bruce wasn’t recording. It turns out, he was recording a lot.

1 day ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC is a Band Not A Five Individuals Says Angus Young

Angus Young says he doesn’t care about guitarist polls and is not fussed about where they rank him. In Rolling Stone’s Best Guitarist poll Angus was ranked at no 38 below St Vincent, Maybelle Carter, Joni Mitchell and John Frusciante.

3 days ago
Chicago photo by Blushing Cactus Photography supplied
Chicago Expand Greatest Hits From 11 To 21 Tracks

Chicago’s ninth album in 1975 was ‘Chicago IX’, their greatest hits.

3 days ago
Deep Purple Made In Japan 2025
Deep Purple Live Classic ‘Made In Japan’ Gets The Steven Wilson Treatment

Deep Purple’s iconic 1972 live album ‘Made In Japan’ has been given the Steven Wilson treatment.

3 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Who’s Who In AC/DC in 2025

With the impending AC/DC Aussie tour announcement potentially days away, Noise11 takes a look at who is in the band in 2025.

4 days ago