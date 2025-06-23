Amyl & The Sniffers Next Australian Shows Will Be With AC/DC - Noise11.com

Amyl & The Sniffers’ next Australian shows will be with AC/DC in November.

Melbourne’s Amyl & The Sniffers have been announced as the opening act for AC/DC’s Power Up dates in Australia on all shows in November and December.

Fun fact: AC/DC was a support act for their first Melbourne show on 17 February, 1975. At that show at Festival Hall in Melbourne, AC/DC opened for Lou Reed.

AC/DC did the support act role for years before headlining their own arena shows. In 1977 they opened for Foreigner, also KISS, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith and Black Sabbath.

Amyl & The Sniffers opened for Smashing Pumpkins in 2023. Check here for international dates

Watch the Noise11 Amyl & The Sniffers:

The AC/DC Power Up Australian tour dates are:

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale 1pm local

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale 9am local

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale 10am local

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale 11am local

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 26 June. For more information, visit https://www.tegvanegmond.com/.

