STACKS Wins 2026 Diana Torossian Emerging Songwriter Award - Noise11 Music News

Brisbane songwriter and producer STACKS has been named the recipient of the 2026 Diana Torossian Emerging Songwriter Award, receiving industry mentoring and songwriting opportunities valued at more than $20,000 alongside a $3,000 cash prize.

by Paul Cashmere

Brisbane songwriter and producer STACKS, the recording name of Alicia Dark, has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Diana Torossian Emerging Songwriter Award, a program established to support Australia’s next generation of songwriting talent. Fellow Queensland artist Summer Rosee was named runner-up, receiving a year-long music career coaching package as part of the annual initiative honouring the late music industry figure Diana Torossian.

The award was established in 2025 following Torossian’s death in September 2024. It recognises emerging Australian songwriters while continuing the work she became known for during her career, discovering, developing and mentoring new talent across the local music industry.

As first prize recipient, STACKS receives $3,000 in cash together with a mentoring and songwriting package valued at approximately $20,000. The prize includes five collaborative songwriting sessions with Andrew Lowden, Ben Oldland, David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii of DNA, Evie Irie and Gary Pinto. It also includes five mentoring sessions covering artist styling and creative direction, publishing, grants and management, A&R, and public relations.

Reacting to the announcement, STACKS said the recognition came at an important point in her career.

“To be completely honest, I never thought I’d be receiving this award and I’m so grateful to everyone involved for believing in my work,” she said.

“If you’re ever considering whether to apply for an opportunity like this, please do. You never know who your work might resonate with. This has come at such a meaningful time in my career as a songwriter, and it’s been a wonderful reminder that staying true to yourself is always worthwhile.”

Second prize was awarded to Summer Rosee, who receives a 12-month one-on-one Music Career Coaching program with Lisa Butler of the Australian Songwriters Conference, valued at $6,000.

Summer Rosee said her music career had only begun within the past year.

“It’s crazy to think that this time last year I started my music journey. I’d never even thought of singing, but I took a chance and I am so grateful to my family for giving me the courage to do so, because look where it’s got me today,” she said.

“Thank you to Diana Torossian, an amazing woman I would have loved to have met, whose legacy continues to inspire young songwriters like me. Winning this award means more than I can put into words, and it gives me so much encouragement to keep writing and to see where this journey takes me.”

Torossian was widely respected within Australia’s songwriting community for identifying and supporting emerging writers and producers. Among those she worked closely with were songwriting and production duo David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii, better known as DNA. Together with Andrew Lowden and David Rosenberg, they established the award to ensure her commitment to nurturing Australian songwriting talent would continue.

Andrew Lowden said the quality of submissions remained exceptionally strong in the award’s second year.

“For the second year running we were blown away by the unbelievable level of talent in all the submissions we received,” Lowden said.

“In second place, Summer Rosee is so gifted for someone so young and I’m so excited to watch her journey unfold. First place winner Alicia ‘STACKS’ Dark is an extraordinarily talented writer, producer and artist, and someone I know Di would have championed in neon flashing lights.

“We love and miss Di every day, but being able to alchemise the grief of losing her into something that goes on to keep making differences in songwriters’ lives is something I know Di would be so proud of.”

The award continues to build on Torossian’s legacy by connecting emerging writers with established music industry professionals, providing practical development opportunities alongside financial support. With a second group of recipients now announced, the initiative is becoming an ongoing pathway for developing Australian songwriting talent.

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