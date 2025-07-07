Sting Cancels Show in Italy Because of Weather - Noise11.com

Sting has been forced to cancel a concert due to severe weather conditions.

On Monday, Sting took to Instagram to explain that he had cancelled his show in Italy the previous night due to “dangerous” weather conditions.

Sting was scheduled to perform in the Parco Ragazzi del ’99 park in Bassano del Grappa, a city in north-east Italy, as part of his ongoing Sting 3.0 tour.

However, the show was abruptly cancelled due to severe thunderstorm warnings.

“The mayor of Bassano del Grappa wisely said it would have been too dangerous for the performance to take place with the possibility of lightning and extremely high winds last night,” Sting wrote in the post.

He continued, “The safety of my audience, band and crew is paramount. I promise we will return as soon as we can.”

The news comes weeks after the Every Breath You Take singer was forced to delay one of his shows in the U.K. after The Christians’ drummer, Lionel Duke, suffered a cardiac arrest on stage. The incident occurred while the band was opening for Sting in Liverpool, England.

Following the collapse, a privacy screen was erected on stage, and medics attended to Lionel. Sting, real name Gordon Sumner, later addressed the audience, stating that the drummer was recovering in the hospital.

Sting kicked off his tour on 25 May 2024 and is set to perform in Rome, Italy on Monday, followed by a performance in Udine on Wednesday.

