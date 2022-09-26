Strawberry Fields Festival Canceled Because of Flooding - Noise11.com

The Strawberry Fields festival has been cancelled due to extreme flooding in the Tocumwal area.

Strawberry Fields was scheduled return to Tocumwal from 28 to 30 October 2022 with a lineup featuring Daddy G (Massive Attack), Moodymann, Barkaa, Horse Meat Disco, Paramida, Acid Pauli, Kamaal Williams and Sassy J.

In a statement organisers said, “We are absolutely devastated to announce that we must cancel Strawberry this October”, reads a statement from festival co-directors. “While the idea of throwing the first music festival exclusively accessible by houseboat, tinny, personal snorkelling or flotation device was somewhat tempting….we decided Australia probably isn’t quite ready for the concept just yet.”

“The Murray river – which normally is the star attraction of our beloved festival – is currently at an unprecedented persistent high. After being in Tocumwal for a decade we have never witnessed conditions like this. Critical access and entertainment areas are currently metres underwater, and expert advice suggests the situation could only worsen from here..

At this stage it is not possible to commence event construction or be confident at all that the festival can safely take place. After consultation with our critical local stakeholders and emergency services, and with insufficient time to secure an alternative venue, we have been left with no alternative but to cancel.”

As of today all festival patrons will be able to request a refund on any Strawberry Fields tickets purchased through Humanitix for October 2022. Festival organisers are encouraging those who are able to, to hold onto their tickets for the next edition from 17-19 November 2023.

“Expect Strawberry to be back in full power next November! We plan to drive all the surprises we had in store for October into fifth gear. As a proud underground event (that means no bar sales, no corporate sponsorship BS!), your support is really what makes Strawberry happen year after year and means the world to us.”

Ticket Buyers will receive an automated email from Humanitix enabling them to manually request a refund (excluding fees) within their platform. Refunds will close 12pm 29 October 2022 after which time any tickets unrefunded will automatically be rolled over to the 2023 dates. Refunds will take up to 10 business days to process back to bank accounts.

Cancellation & Refund FAQ

https://www.strawberry-fields.com.au/cancellation-faqs

