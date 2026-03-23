Sunday Lemonade Sign With Ambition Music And Release New Single Pancakes - Noise11.com

Australian indie folk duo Sunday Lemonade have entered a new phase of their career, signing with Ambition Music as they prepare to release their new single Pancakes on April 2, a key step towards their forthcoming debut EP.

by Paul Cashmere

Pancakes, the second track to be lifted from the yet-to-be-announced EP, captures the essence of the duo’s road-tested identity, a life shaped by travel, performance and connection. Now based on the Sapphire Coast of New South Wales after beginning their journey on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, partners Tyson “Tys” and Laura “Loz” Kirkup have built a reputation through persistence, touring and a deeply engaged audience.

For Sunday Lemonade, the signing with Ambition Music marks a strategic alignment at a time when their grassroots growth is beginning to translate into measurable scale. Their trajectory has been driven less by traditional industry pathways and more by sustained touring across Australia and New Zealand, where they have steadily cultivated a loyal following drawn to their accessible songwriting and high-energy delivery.

In a statement Sunday Lemonade posted:

WE SIGNED A FREAKIN RECORD DEAL!!! ‘PANCAKES’ OUT 02.04.26 We have been holding this tight to our chests and it feels amazing to let out 🙂.png

You know what, sometimes the right person comes into your life at the right time!

Have you heard the term boulevard of dreams in Tamworth? Well it’s not a word of a lie… Along came Robert Rigby with a strong interest in us and our career. Robert has a very impressive history in this business working at Major Labels like Sony, Warner and Universal he was responsible for the artist development in Australia of Madonna, k.d. lang, Chris Isaak, Michael Crawford, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, REM, Green Day, Bare Naked Ladies, Wendy Matthews, Screaming Jets, Alanis Morissette and more. He was also the A&R on the show The Voice for years and ventured out forming an independent record label Ambition. He was SHOCKED we didn’t have any label representation! So we had some meetings over the last two months and just got on so well, negotiated some boring legal stuff and decided the fit was right!

With this we are so stoked to also announce we are releasing our single ‘Pancakes’ NEXT WEEK 02.04.26 with the amazing team at MGM DISTRIBUTION under the label AMBITION. Far out, this year has been huge and it’s only March! Thanks for all your support Lemòn fam! Big love,

The Lemons

The new single Pancakes reflects that lived experience. The track centres on the freedom of life on the road, the companionship that underpins their partnership and the sense of leaving everyday concerns behind. Musically, it blends indie folk textures with alt-country tones and pop accessibility, a hybrid that has become a defining feature of their sound.

The song has already proven its viability in a live environment. “Pancakes has always been a live show highlight for us,” the duo said. “Playing it on the main stage at Tamworth Country Music Festival this year was a huge moment. Capturing that energy in the studio was incredibly satisfying.”

That Tamworth appearance is part of a broader narrative that has seen Sunday Lemonade become a consistent presence on the Australian festival circuit. Their People’s Choice win at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2024, followed by a second-place finish in 2026, reflects both audience engagement and repeat visibility in one of the country’s most influential country music events.

Earlier recognition came with their Emerging Artist Award at Nannup Music Festival in 2020, a moment that helped position them within the national folk and roots landscape. Since then, they have shared stages with a wide cross-section of Australian acts including The Rubens, Thirsty Merc, The Black Sorrows, Kim Churchill, Steph Strings, Pierce Brothers and Sons Of The East. These support slots have exposed the duo to diverse audiences and reinforced their adaptability across genres.

Festival appearances at events such as Wanderer Festival, Blues at Bridgetown and Music In The Park alongside Tones And I have further demonstrated their crossover appeal, moving fluidly between country, folk, rock and roots audiences.

A defining element of Sunday Lemonade’s identity is their nomadic lifestyle. For more than six years, Tys and Loz have lived and travelled in a campervan, a decision that has informed both their songwriting and their performance ethos. Often referred to as “The Lemons”, the pair deliver a full-bodied live sound despite their two-person format, incorporating dual guitars, bass, harmonies and a standing drum kit to create a broader sonic footprint.

Their recorded output has also begun to gain traction. Singles including Runaway, See You Sometime, I Know It Sounds Simple and Lucy Goosey have contributed to growing radio support, with multiple tracks reaching the upper tier of the AMRAP charts and receiving airplay across Triple M, ABC Radio and Double J.

Recent audience metrics underline their upward momentum. In Tamworth earlier this year, the duo sold more than 400 tickets across two headline shows within the same week, notably without announcing a support act. It is a signal of audience confidence in the act itself rather than reliance on a broader bill.

Ambition Music Managing Director Robert Rigby said the partnership comes at a pivotal time. With a debut EP on the horizon, the label sees potential for both national consolidation and international expansion in 2026.

Looking ahead, Sunday Lemonade will support the release of Pancakes and their forthcoming EP with an extensive touring schedule. This includes headline shows across New South Wales and Queensland, appearances on the Blues & Roots Revue tour with 19-Twenty, as well as festival slots at Townsville Folk Festival and Winterfest Biloela.

Alongside their touring commitments, the duo continue to curate “Ninch Nights”, a series of intimate live music events staged in undisclosed locations across the Mornington Peninsula, reinforcing their connection to community-driven performance spaces.

As they move towards the release of their debut EP, Sunday Lemonade’s development reflects a model increasingly common among emerging Australian acts, one built on touring resilience, direct audience engagement and incremental industry partnerships. With Pancakes set for release and a national tour schedule in place, the next phase of their career will test how far that foundation can carry them.

Robert Rigby with Sunday Lemonade

Tour Dates

28 March 2026, Gerringong, Surf Life Festival

29 March 2026, Corunna, Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House

1 May 2026, North Narooma, Narooma Oyster Festival

2 May 2026, Taree, Djarii Bila 2026

15 May 2026, Tomakin, Smokey Dan’s

21 June 2026, Wagga Wagga Region, The Rock In The Rock

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