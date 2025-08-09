Swanee Ignores Streaming And Sails Into Multiple Australian Physical Charts With ‘Believe’ - Noise11.com

You won’t find Swanee’s new album ‘Believe’ on streaming services. When John Swan (aka Swanee) and Songland Records founder Brian ‘Frog’ Harris started the project, it was always going to be about the Swanee fans.

This week the strategy paid off. In multiple charts this week, Swanee ‘Believe’ went Top 5. It was number one on the ARIA Blues Chart, the number two biggest selling album in New South Wales and the ACT, number three on the Physical chart, number 5 on the Australian Artists chart and number five on the Vinyl chart. Overall, it came in at number 37.

The album is available at johnswan.net.au

John “Swanee” Swan’s ‘Believe’ is his first studio album in 11 years, was released on Friday, 1 August 2025 via Songland Records. The project is a heartfelt duets album, featuring 16 tracks, 15 are collaborations with his family and friends, and one is a solo piece.

Swanee enlisted an extraordinary lineup of Australian music legends to join him on the album, including:

• His brothers Jimmy Barnes and Alan Barnes, in a rare trio on the track “Brother of Mine”.

• His niece Mahalia Barnes, featured on “People Get Ready”.

• His brother-in-law Diesel, who co-wrote and duets with him on the original track “Where Is My Soul”, one of only two original songs on the album.

• Close mates and fellow stars including Jon Stevens, Melinda Schneider, Colin Hay, Joe Camilleri, Russell Morris, Rick Springfield, Dave Gleeson, Jack Jones, Ian Moss, Kevin Borich, and Wendy Matthews.

The album lovingly traverses a variety of genres from soulful classics to rock, country, and originals, each with a companion who brings their own flavour:

• “Well, Well” with Alan Barnes kicks things off, setting a celebratory tone.

• Soulful gems like “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” (with Jon Stevens), “Bring It On Home To Me”(with Jack Jones), and “Dark End Of The Street” (with Jimmy Barnes) infuse deep emotion.

• Folk-tinged “Caledonia” with Colin Hay, a nod to their shared Scottish heritage.

• Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” with Wendy Matthews, and soulful R&B originals like “Cry To Me”(with Joe Camilleri) and “Lately” (with Ian Moss) showcase the record’s versatility.

• Rock energy is injected by “All I Ever Wanted” (with Dave Gleeson and guitar by Rick Springfield).

• “There Is A Road”, a more contemplative, original written decades ago with Kevin Borich, adds a personal touch.

• The album concludes with the title track “Believe”, a stirring rendition of the Brooks & Dunn song—deliberately placed as the emotional and thematic capstone.

Swanee made this album with the intention of creating something meaningful that connected family, friends, and music. As he shared emotionally in a heartfelt video, he wished his late sister Linda could have heard it, saying it touched him deeply. The project was championed by Brian “Frog” Harris and Songland Records, opting for physical releases (CD and colored vinyl) and initially bypassing digital platforms to honor artistic value and tangible media.

In summary, Believe is Swanee’s deeply moving, star-filled comeback—bridging personal legacy, musical camaraderie, and diverse genre explorations—capturing a moment of heartfelt celebration and reflection.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Swanee:

