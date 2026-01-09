Sylosis Return With Ferocious New Single Erased Ahead Of Seventh Album The New Flesh - Noise11.com

British heavy metal force Sylosis have sharpened their blade once again, unveiling the punishing new single Erased as the latest statement from their forthcoming seventh studio album The New Flesh. Due for release on February 20 via Nuclear Blast Records, the album arrives at a pivotal moment for a band that has spent more than two decades refining a sound built on precision, intensity and unwavering commitment to modern metal.

Erased follows the late 2024 release of The New Flesh, a track that signalled a renewed surge of creative momentum for Josh Middleton and his long-running project. Where that earlier release tore open the door, Erased charges straight through it, delivering a tightly coiled barrage of riffs, muscular rhythms and a chorus designed to hit with maximum impact in a live setting. Written under the pressure of looming deadlines, the song captures a band operating at full throttle, focused and uncompromising.

According to Sylosis, Erased was among the final pieces completed for the album, shaped by the urgency of the closing stages of the writing process. That intensity is evident throughout the track, particularly in its expansive chorus and a middle section the band regard as one of their strongest to date. It is a song built for volume and movement, reinforcing Sylosis’ reputation as a live entity as much as a studio powerhouse.

The upcoming album The New Flesh stands as a defining document of Sylosis in their current era. Across eleven tracks, the record balances destructive riffing with carefully honed melody, presenting a sound that is both brutal and considered. Opening cut Beneath The Surface sets the tone with unrelenting momentum, while the closing Seeds In The River stretches toward something more expansive and reflective without sacrificing weight. In between, songs such as All Glory, No Valour, Mirror Mirror and Circle Of Swords showcase a band confident in its identity and technical command.

Sylosis formed in Reading, Berkshire in 2000, emerging from the UK underground with a fierce devotion to thrash-informed metal. After early EP releases including Casting Shadows and The Supreme Oppressor, the band signed with Nuclear Blast Records in 2007 and released their debut album Conclusion Of An Age the following year. From the outset, Josh Middleton established himself as a singular creative force, blending old-school thrash foundations with progressive structures and melodic ambition.

Over the years, Sylosis have navigated line-up changes, international touring cycles and periods of hiatus, yet Middleton has remained the constant presence, steering the band through albums such as Edge Of The Earth, Monolith and Dormant Heart. The group’s trajectory was interrupted in 2016 when Middleton joined ARCHITECTS in the wake of Tom Searle’s passing, placing Sylosis on temporary hold. Their return with Cycle Of Suffering in 2020 reaffirmed the band’s relevance, followed by the acclaimed 2023 release A Sign Of Things To Come, which reintroduced Sylosis to a global audience with renewed force.

In recent years, the band have continued to evolve, releasing the surprise EP The Path in 2024 and undertaking international touring, including a headline run through Australia in early 2025. Personnel shifts have also reshaped the line-up, with Ben Thomas and Conor Marshall assuming new roles alongside Middleton and long-serving drummer Ali Richardson.

With The New Flesh, Sylosis appear poised to consolidate everything they have learned since their return, presenting an album that reflects both their history and their forward momentum. Erased offers a clear signal of intent, direct, disciplined and devastating, reinforcing Sylosis’ standing as one of modern metal’s most formidable acts.

The New Flesh – Tracklisting

Beneath The Surface

Erased

All Glory, No Valour

Lacerations

Mirror Mirror

Spared From The Guillotine

Adorn My Throne

The New Flesh

Everywhere At Once

Circle Of Swords

Seeds In The River

