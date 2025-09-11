Taj Farrant To Open For ZZ Top In Arizona - Noise11.com

Taj Farrant has shared the news that he will be opening for two ZZ Top shows in Arizona this November.

Taj will perform ahead of the Texas legends on 13 November at Prescott Valley and 14 November at Scottsdale as part of ZZ Top’s Elevation Tour.

Taj posted, “I’m beyond stoked to share this…We’ll be opening for ZZ TOP on their Elevation Tour in Arizona! These guys are absolute legends, and to get the chance to share the stage with them is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring the riffs, the energy, and the love for rock & roll to kick the night off right. See you in Arizona!”

Following In the Footsteps of Guitar Greats

At just 15, Taj Farrant joining ZZ Top’s stage continues the long tradition of guitar prodigies who made their mark before turning 17.

History has shown that some of the greatest names in rock and blues first rose to prominence as teenagers:

– Neal Schon – joined Santana at just 15 years old, before going on to form Journey.

– Jeff Beck – playing professionally by 16, Beck would redefine guitar tone and technique.

– Joe Bonamassa – opened for B.B. King at the age of 12.

– Jonny Lang – released his major-label debut at 15, showcasing blues chops well beyond his years.

– Gary Moore – performing in Dublin clubs as a young teen before joining Skid Row at 16.

– Derek Trucks – played with the Allman Brothers Band at 13 and went on to become one of the most celebrated slide guitarists of his era.

– Steve Vai – writing and transcribing for Frank Zappa by his mid-teens, setting up one of the most innovative careers in guitar.

Taj now joins this elite company, proving that sometimes the biggest guitar stories start before adulthood.

Watch Taj’s First Noise11 Interview

Check out the 2020 Noise11 interview with Taj Farrant when he was just 11 years old.

Visit the Taj Farrant website here

