 Talking Heads Tribute ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved’ Artists and Tracklisting Revealed - Noise11.com
Talking Heads Everyones Getting Involved

Talking Heads Tribute ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved’ Artists and Tracklisting Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2024

in News

The full tracklisting for the tribute to the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie has finally been revealed with Miley Cyrus and Lorde in there with appearances from Norah Jones and Money Mark along the way.

Another track has been shared. Girl In Red doing ‘Girlfriend Is Better’.

Paramore’s ‘Burning Down The House’ was released two months back.

Tezzo ‘Making Flippy Floppy’ was released in March.

Everyone’s Getting Involved features, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, The National and Toro y Moi.
Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense track listing:

1. Psycho Killer – Miley Cyrus
2. Heaven – The National
3. Thank You For Sending Me An Angel – Blondshell
4. Found A Job – The Linda Lindas
5. Slippery People – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado
6. Burning Down The House – Paramore
7. Life During Wartime – Dj Tunez
8. Making Flippy Floppy – Teezo Touchdown
9. Swamp – Jean Dawson
10. What A Day That Was – The Cavemen
11. This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)
12. Once In A Lifetime – Kevin Abstract
13. Genius Of Love – Toro Y Moi (feat Brijean)
14. Girlfriend Is Better – Girl in Red
15. Take Me To The River – Lorde
16. Crosseyed And Painless – Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

‘Stop Making Sense’ Recorded at three December 1983 shows at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre and released the following year, Stop Making Sense is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films of all time. In it, Talking Heads are augmented by musicians such as Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt, helping songs such as “Once in a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House” and “Crosseyed and Painless” reach new creative heights.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Returns To Victoria For Red Hot Summer Tour In Bendigo

Jimmy Barnes will make his first appearance back in Victoria since his heart surgery this weekend when he headlines Red Hot Summer in Bendigo.

10 hours ago
Richie Sambora: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Richie Sambora Releases First of Weekly New Music ‘I Pray’

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has released ‘I Pray’ with a new song coming every week for the next four weeks.

11 hours ago
David Gilmour of Pink Floyd To Release First Album In Nine Years

David Gilmour has unveiled his first album in nine years, 'Luck and Strange'.

20 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Celebrates 40 Years of Eyes Without A Face

Billy Idol takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the official music video for his first top 10 hit, “Eyes Without A Face,” in the latest instalment of Vevo Footnotes.

21 hours ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Sells Song Catalogue To Primary Wave

Neil Finn has sold his songwriting catalogue to Primary Wave. Primary Wave now own Neil’s songs with Split Enz (including I Got You), Crowded House (including Don’t Dream Its Over) as well as Neil’s solo catalogue.

1 day ago
Mike Pinder of The Moody Blues
Mike Pinder of The Moody Blues Dies At Age 82

R.I.P. Mike Pinder, a founding member of The Moody Blues.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brandi Carlile to Open For Stevie Nicks In London

Stevie Nicks has revealed the first wave of special guests for her upcoming show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

3 days ago