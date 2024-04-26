Talking Heads Tribute ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved’ Artists and Tracklisting Revealed - Noise11.com

The full tracklisting for the tribute to the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie has finally been revealed with Miley Cyrus and Lorde in there with appearances from Norah Jones and Money Mark along the way.

Another track has been shared. Girl In Red doing ‘Girlfriend Is Better’.

Paramore’s ‘Burning Down The House’ was released two months back.

Tezzo ‘Making Flippy Floppy’ was released in March.

Everyone’s Getting Involved features, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, The National and Toro y Moi.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense track listing:

1. Psycho Killer – Miley Cyrus

2. Heaven – The National

3. Thank You For Sending Me An Angel – Blondshell

4. Found A Job – The Linda Lindas

5. Slippery People – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

6. Burning Down The House – Paramore

7. Life During Wartime – Dj Tunez

8. Making Flippy Floppy – Teezo Touchdown

9. Swamp – Jean Dawson

10. What A Day That Was – The Cavemen

11. This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

12. Once In A Lifetime – Kevin Abstract

13. Genius Of Love – Toro Y Moi (feat Brijean)

14. Girlfriend Is Better – Girl in Red

15. Take Me To The River – Lorde

16. Crosseyed And Painless – Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

‘Stop Making Sense’ Recorded at three December 1983 shows at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre and released the following year, Stop Making Sense is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films of all time. In it, Talking Heads are augmented by musicians such as Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt, helping songs such as “Once in a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House” and “Crosseyed and Painless” reach new creative heights.

