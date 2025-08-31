Tarzan The Musical Swings Into Melbourne With Heart, Spirit and a World-Class Cast - Noise11.com

“Tarzan The Musical” has landed in Melbourne for an exclusive season at The National Theatre in St Kilda, and it proves to be one of the year’s most enjoyable family theatre events. Seen by more than seven million people worldwide since its Broadway debut in 2006, this production marks the 26th anniversary of Disney’s animated classic, and it comes alive on stage with soaring Phil Collins songs, impressive aerial choreography, and a heartfelt story about belonging.

Adapted from Edgar Rice Burroughs’ “Tarzan of the Apes” with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, the musical stays true to the Disney film while fleshing out the characters and relationships.

The show begins off the coast of West Africa where a young English couple survives a shipwreck, only to be killed by a leopard, leaving behind their infant son. Kala, a grieving gorilla mother, discovers the human baby and raises him as her own against the wishes of her mate Kerchak. Tarzan grows up between two worlds, never fully accepted by the gorillas but never fully aware of his human heritage either. With the support of his cheeky gorilla brother Terk, he begins to discover his place (“Who Better Than Me”). Years later, when explorers arrive, Tarzan meets Jane Porter, an English naturalist who opens his eyes to humanity, while he shows her the wonders of the jungle. Their romance is tender and believable, but it also sparks tension between Tarzan’s gorilla family and the greed of Jane’s unscrupulous guide, Clayton. By the story’s end, Tarzan is forced to choose between worlds, but ultimately finds a way to honour both.

It’s a tale of identity and family, wrapped in jungle adventure, and the Melbourne staging brings it to life with clever use of space, imaginative direction, and the emotional pull of Collins’ score.

Phil Collins had already written five songs for the 1999 Disney animated film, “Two Worlds,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” “Son of Man,” “Trashin’ the Camp,” and “Strangers Like Me.” For Broadway, he expanded the soundtrack with new numbers including “Who Better Than Me,” “I Need To Know,” “Sure As Sun Turns to the Moon,” and “Everything That I Am.”

Hearing these songs performed live in the theatre gives them new dimension. “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Kala’s lullaby to her adopted son, remains a highlight, while “Son of Man” captures Tarzan’s transformation from boy to man with energy and verve. “Trashin’ the Camp” is a joyous ensemble moment that brings welcome humour to the second act. Collins’ songs, with their rhythmic drive and heartfelt lyrics, have aged well and continue to anchor the story’s emotion.

The Melbourne production’s greatest strength is its casting. Jonathan Russell brings depth and athleticism to Tarzan. Known from Moulin Rouge, Billy Elliot, and The Book of Mormon, Russell is believable both in the raw, physical role of the ape-man and in the tenderness of his first encounters with Jane. His Tarzan is both vulnerable and commanding, a difficult balance he manages with ease.

Emily Robinson makes an impressive major debut as Jane. She plays the role with a natural confidence, as though she has been inhabiting the stage for years. Her Jane is curious, intelligent, and warmly comic – a perfect counterpart to Russell’s Tarzan.

As Kala, Sarah Murr gives one of the production’s most moving performances, bringing maternal strength and empathy. Devon Braithwaite is commanding as Kerchak, conveying the stern but ultimately protective father figure. Tren Owers brings humour and charisma as Terk, Tarzan’s playful brother, while young Sebastian Dovey Cribbes, with previous credits in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Elvis: A Musical Revolution, is a standout as Young Tarzan, remarkably accomplished for just 12 years old,

On the human side, Drew Holmes portrays Professor Porter with a gentle, trusting energy, offset by Nick Eynaud’s calculating and menacing Clayton. Their contrasting performances add richness to Jane’s side of the story.

This staging of Tarzan The Musical is a smaller production compared to the original Broadway spectacle, and the set design is kept simple. Instead of elaborate jungle scenery, the production relies on suggestion and the audience’s imagination. But theatre of the mind can be powerful, and here it works. Aerial choreography evokes vine-swinging with minimal fuss, while clever lighting and costuming create the jungle atmosphere. The restraint keeps the focus on the performances and music and it’s the strength of this cast that fills any scenic gaps.

One of the great strengths of this production is its accessibility. It’s rare to find a musical that genuinely appeals to all ages. Children will delight in the humour of Terk and the gorilla tribe, while adults will be moved by Kala’s ballads and Tarzan’s journey of self-discovery. The show runs at a brisk pace, making it easy to follow even for younger theatregoers, and it offers a rare chance for families to share a live theatre experience together.

Tarzan The Musical is exclusive to Melbourne at The National Theatre, St Kilda. Performances are running through August and September 2025, with the season extended due to demand. Sessions are already selling fast, including special Father’s Day performances.

Remaining dates include:

Friday 29 August – Sunday 31 August

Wednesday 3 September – Sunday 7 September

Thursday 11 September – Sunday 14 September

https://tarzanstagemusical.com.au/

With a stellar cast, beloved songs by Phil Collins, and a story that continues to resonate, Tarzan The Musical in Melbourne is an uplifting and memorable theatrical event. It may not have the spectacle of a blockbuster Broadway production, but it more than compensates with heart, energy, and sincerity. This is a show that swings confidently between fun and emotion, delivering a family night at the theatre that feels both timeless and fresh.

Rating: ★★★★☆

