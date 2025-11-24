Taylor Acorn Returns For 2026 Australian Headline Tour - Noise11.com

Taylor Acorn will return to Australia in March 2026 with her first national headline tour, announcing four shows with American alt-pop-rock band Arrows In Action as special guests. The visit follows the October release of her second full-length album Poster Child, a record that has pushed the Nashville-based artist into the global pop-punk spotlight. Acorn’s new tour will commence in Melbourne on 1 March, continue to Brisbane and Adelaide, and close in Sydney on 6 March.

Acorn grew up in Northern Pennsylvania and began performing during her teenage years in a local pop-punk band. She later accepted a track and field scholarship, yet her commitment to music proved stronger, prompting her to leave college and begin performing across her home region. Acorn relocated to Nashville in 2014, a move that changed the course of her career. She worked multiple jobs while performing local sets, posting YouTube covers, and collaborating with emerging writers in the city’s growing alternative community.

A chance collaboration with producer Dan Swank shaped Acorn’s artistic direction. Swank, known for his work with All Time Low and Cassadee Pope, helped Acorn develop a sound that drew from the melodic heart of Avril Lavigne and the rhythmic punch of Paramore, creating a defined identity grounded in early 2000s pop-punk. The pair released a string of singles that gained viral traction, positioning Acorn as a rising voice in the genre. Her debut album Survival In Motion arrived in 2024, capturing her emotional clarity and narrative honesty. The album established her international presence and set the foundation for her next major step.

Acorn signed with Fearless Records in 2025 after nine years of releasing music independently. The partnership delivered Poster Child on 24 October. The album explores heartbreak, self-belief, and personal reinvention, framed by polished hooks and precise pop-punk production. Poster Child has been embraced for its vulnerability, directness, and melodic confidence. The album’s success comes at a time when Acorn’s audience has expanded significantly, driven by her intense touring schedule and a growing community of listeners who connect deeply with her storytelling.

Acorn first performed in Australia in early 2024, debuting with intimate headline shows that sold strongly across several states. She returned later that year for Good Things Festival, performing on the same bill as Korn, Violent Femmes, and Electric Callboy. Her sets displayed a distinctive command of the stage and confirmed her compatibility with the festival circuit. Acorn has also toured internationally with The Used, Bowling For Soup, and Dashboard Confessional, strengthening her live credentials ahead of her 2026 Australian return.

Nashville’s Arrows In Action will join Acorn on all dates. Formed in 2017, the trio blend indie rock, alt-pop, and synth-driven production with strong melodic hooks. Their debut album Built To Last premiered in 2023, followed by the 2025 album I Think I’ve Been Here Before, which expanded their sonic range and underscored their growth. The band collaborated with Acorn on the 2021 track Uncomfortably Numb, a song that marked an early moment in their shared creative history. Arrows In Action have toured with The Wonder Years, Marianas Trench, and The Home Team, and arrive in Australia as one of the genre’s most promising new American acts.

Tour Dates

Sunday 1 March, 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tuesday 3 March, The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday 5 March, Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Friday 6 March, Manning Bar, Sydney

Pre-sale tickets open Tuesday 25 November at 9am local time.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday 26 November at 9am local time.

