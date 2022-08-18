Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Takes Shape - Noise11.com

The planned Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be streamed live across multiple platforms including YouTube via MTV, Pluto and Paramount+.

The line-up now features performances by Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The line-up reflects the respect artists had for Taylor Hawkins. “Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be on Saturday, September 3rd (11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST /1:30 AM September 4 East Coast Australia).

