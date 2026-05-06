Teenage Joans Unleash Coming Up From Hell Ahead Of UK Tour And Violent Soho Dates - Noise11 Music News

Teenage Joans return with “Coming Up From Hell”, a heavier, more direct statement from the Adelaide duo as they prepare for a UK tour and Australian shows supporting Violent Soho.

by Paul Cashmere

Teenage Joans have released their new single “Coming Up From Hell”, a decisive shift in tone and texture from the Adelaide duo as they gear up for a run of UK headline dates this month and high-profile Australian shows with Violent Soho in September.

The track arrives in early May 2026 as the latest instalment in a sequence of new material following “My Heart’s Dead!” and “Bandits”. For Teenage Joans, the release marks a clear evolution in their catalogue, pushing beyond the melodic pop-punk framework of earlier work into a denser, more aggressive sonic palette.

At its core, “Coming Up From Hell” is built around accelerated tempos, tightly locked guitar and drum interplay, and a vocal delivery that leans into urgency without sacrificing clarity. Written by Cahli Blakers and Tahlia Borg and recorded at House Of SAP, the song was produced, mixed and mastered by Jarred Nettle, reinforcing a more muscular production approach compared to their 2021 EP Taste Of Me and their 2023 debut album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest.

Teenage Joans describe the song as a deliberate reset. “The track is a glimpse into the new world we’ve been creating musically,” they said. “We wanted it to be fast, punchy, and most importantly let everyone know we’re back and not playing around.”

They also point to a broader artistic intent behind the track. “We experimented quite a bit with the instrumentation in our newer sound, hoping to show our maturity a bit more through the compositions this time alongside the lyrics. The song is about our journey as artists in the modern world… the concept of hell is all the battles we’ve been through to be where we are.”

That framing positions “Coming Up From Hell” as both a personal statement and a structural pivot in their discography. Where The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest established the duo’s capacity for long-form songwriting and thematic cohesion, the new material suggests a recalibration toward immediacy and impact, aligning with contemporary shifts in punk and alternative rock where hybrid heaviness and pop sensibility increasingly coexist.

The timing is strategic. Teenage Joans launch their UK tour this week, including club shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and London, alongside festival appearances at The Great Escape in Brighton. These dates follow recent Australian performances with Biffy Clyro and Hot Mulligan, extending their international footprint at a point where Australian punk and indie acts are again gaining traction in the UK live circuit.

Formed in Adelaide in 2018, Teenage Joans, comprising Borg on drums and vocals and Blakers on guitar and vocals, built early momentum through Triple J Unearthed High, winning the 2020 competition with “Three Leaf Clover”. Their debut EP Taste Of Me in 2021 established them as a rising force, collecting multiple South Australian Music Awards and landing on year-end lists.

Their 2023 album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest marked a significant step, charting on ARIA and earning a nomination for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album in 2024. The project broadened their thematic scope and led to an accompanying short film released in 2024, signalling an ambition that extends beyond traditional release cycles.

In a wider industry context, Teenage Joans’ trajectory reflects a renewed appetite for guitar-driven music among younger audiences, particularly acts that balance authenticity with accessibility. Their continued alignment with artists such as Foo Fighters, Sum 41, and Amy Shark on tour bills demonstrates a cross-generational appeal that remains commercially viable.

There is also a notable connection to Violent Soho, whose frontman James Tidswell operates the Domestic La La label that Teenage Joans are signed to. Their upcoming support slot on the band’s return tour underscores both a label relationship and a lineage within Australian alternative rock.

While the duo’s rapid rise has been well documented, the shift presented in “Coming Up From Hell” invites scrutiny around sustainability and artistic direction. Moving toward heavier arrangements can broaden audience reach but also risks alienating segments drawn to their earlier pop-leaning material. For now, Teenage Joans appear focused on expansion rather than consolidation.

“Coming Up From Hell” positions Teenage Joans at a transitional moment, bridging their established identity with a more assertive future direction. With international touring underway and major Australian dates locked in, the next phase of their career will test how far this new sound can carry them.

Teenage Joans UK Tour 2026

6 May 2026, Leeds, The Key Club

8 May 2026, Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

9 May 2026, Bristol, Rough Trade

12 May 2026, London, The Black Heart

14-16 May 2026, Brighton, The Great Escape

Violent Soho Australian Tour 2026

Friday 11 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Sold Out)

Saturday 12 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Sold Out)

Friday 25 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (Sold Out)

Saturday 26 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (Sold Out)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)