Alex Cameron Confirms Bad//Dreems Hiatus As Ultra Dundee Marks End Of An Era - Noise11.com

Alex Cameron of Bad//Dreems has revealed to Noise11 that the band will take an indefinite hiatus following the release of Ultra Dundee, closing a 15-year chapter in Australian music

by Paul Cashmere

After 15 years of forging a distinctly Australian voice in independent rock, Bad//Dreems are stepping away. In an interview with Noise11, guitarist Alex Cameron confirmed the band will enter an indefinite hiatus, describing the decision as a natural conclusion to a journey that exceeded all expectations.

“It is the end of one era of the band,” Cameron said. “We’re going to take an extended hiatus, an indefinite hiatus. That’s the statement.”

Formed in Adelaide in the early 2010s, Bad//Dreems built their reputation on a raw, observational style that drew heavily from Australian identity, suburban life and the mythology of the local male psyche. Across five albums, the band carved out a space alongside a lineage of fiercely independent Australian acts, maintaining a commitment to authenticity over commercial compromise.

Cameron framed the hiatus as a positive move rather than a fracture. The band, he explained, never set out with a long-term plan, yet found themselves sustaining a career that lasted far longer than anticipated.

“We’ve done the band 15 years longer than what we envisioned,” he said. “We never envisioned any sort of career arc, but we ended up embarking on one and having experiences beyond what we dared dream of.”

That longevity came with its own pressures. Like many Australian bands operating outside the mainstream, Bad//Dreems maintained careers beyond music, a practical necessity that ultimately shaped the band’s lifespan.

“We always had jobs or maintained our careers because we recognised it would be very hard to make money out of music,” Cameron said. “That probably helped us last as long as we did, but it’s exhausting, constantly juggling work and touring. If we’re going to do the band, we want to do it properly, and that’s a difficult balancing act.”

The economics of the industry, Cameron suggested, have become increasingly difficult for artists to navigate. Even with strong ticket sales, the financial return for bands can be minimal once costs are accounted for, an imbalance that continues to challenge the sustainability of touring.

“Our jobs have funded the band essentially,” he said. “The industry is tough. There are good people in it, but it’s very hard to find people who genuinely put artists first. When resources are scarce, people make decisions that benefit themselves, and often the artist misses out.”

The announcement arrives alongside the band’s latest album Ultra Dundee, a record that now carries added weight as the closing statement of this phase of Bad//Dreems. Cameron noted that the band did not approach the sessions with the knowledge it would be their final release.

“We didn’t know it was going to be the end of the road when we were making the record. That decision came later,” he said.

Recorded after Cameron relocated back to Adelaide, Ultra Dundee benefitted from a more stable and collaborative environment than previous releases. A makeshift studio set up inside a heritage-listed incinerator designed by Walter Burley Griffin allowed the band to develop material at their own pace, refining arrangements and expanding their sonic palette.

“For the first time, we had a space where we could leave everything set up and return to it,” Cameron said. “That meant we could really work on the songs, add textures and shape them in a way we hadn’t been able to before.”

The result, he believes, is the most complete expression of the band’s original ambitions. The album also reflects a merging of conceptual ideas, with its title inspired by the archetypal Australian figure popularised by Mick Dundee, while simultaneously evoking the vast and often surreal Australian landscape.

“It became a combination of character and landscape,” Cameron said. “There’s a sense of travelling across Australia, but also going deeper into something more subconscious about the country.”

That thematic depth is evident in tracks such as Irish Airman, which draws on the work of W. B. Yeats, reflecting a tone of quiet acceptance and introspection shaped by recent global uncertainty. Cameron adopted a more instinctive lyrical approach on the record, allowing ideas to emerge without over-analysis.

The album concludes with Afterlife, a title that now resonates as both an ending and a transition. Cameron described the track as a way of laying to rest the recurring character that has threaded through the band’s work, while leaving open the possibility of future activity.

“We’ve taken this ending now in order that there is an afterlife,” he said. “It’s a fitting way to close this chapter.”

Bad//Dreems’ influence can be traced through a new generation of Australian acts bringing locally grounded music to international audiences. Cameron pointed to bands such as Amyl and the Sniffers and The Chats as part of that continuing evolution, noting the strength of Australian identity in their success.

Looking ahead, Cameron intends to continue making music, though outside the established framework of Bad//Dreems. Returning to the violin, the instrument that first introduced him to music, he is exploring new creative directions without the constraints of the band’s established sound.

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