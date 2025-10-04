Ten Years After's ‘Ssssh' Gets a 56th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue with Unreleased Live Set - Noise11.com

Chrysalis Records is set to release a comprehensive 3-CD deluxe edition of Ten Years After’s 1969 album Ssssh on October 31, 2025. The reissue marks the 56th anniversary of the album and offers fans an expanded experience with a newly discovered live performance from the Finnish radio archives. Additionally, a 2-LP vinyl edition will be available, featuring a remixed version of the album and the live recording.

Originally released in 1969, Ssssh was Ten Years After’s third studio album and their first to be recorded using an 8-track machine, allowing for greater separation and overdubbing in the mix. The album showcased the band’s fusion of blues riffs with the raw energy of British psychedelia, propelling them into the mainstream rock scene. It became a career-defining release and solidified their reputation as one of the era’s leading blues-rock acts.

The Deluxe Edition

The 3-CD deluxe edition includes:

CD1: 2025 Stereo Mix – A newly mixed version of the original album by Charlie Russell from the original ¼ production multi-track tapes.

CD2: Original 1969 Mix – The album as it was originally released.

CD3: Live in Helsinki, 1969 – A newly discovered live recording from the Finnish radio archives of the band’s performance at the Kulttuuritalo Hall in Helsinki on December 3, 1969.

The 2-LP vinyl edition features the 2025 stereo mix and the live Helsinki performance. Both formats come in a hardcover edition with newly written liner notes by Nigel Williamson, a testimonial from Joe Bonamassa, and previously unseen photographs.

Leo Lyons, the band’s bassist, reflects on the significance of the album, “Ssssh was the first record that Ten Years After made on an 8-track machine rather than the four-track machines used on previous albums. We could finally separate things out, experiment with overdubs, and actually hear the instruments breathe. Before that, you’d often have to bounce tracks together just to make room, which meant losing quality or committing to a sound too early in the process. I’m really looking forward to hearing the remixed and remastered record. There may be things in those old tapes that no one’s heard yet just waiting to be revealed.”

The live recording from Helsinki captures Ten Years After in peak form during a pivotal period in their career. Just months after their iconic performance at Woodstock, the band delivered a powerful set in Finland, further cementing their reputation as a premier live act. The Helsinki performance includes tracks such as “Spoonful,” “I May Be Wrong, But I Won’t Be Wrong Always,” “The Hobbit,” and “I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes.”

The 3-CD deluxe edition and 2-LP vinyl edition of Ssssh will be available on October 31, 2025.

TRACKLISTINGS:

3CD DELUXE EDITION

CD1: 2025 Stereo Mix *

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

If You Should Love Me

I Don’t Know That You Don’t Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning

CD2: Original 1969 Mix

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

If You Should Love Me

I Don’t Know That You Don’t Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning

CD3: Live in Helsinki, 1969 *

Spoonful

I May Be Wrong, But I Won’t Be Wrong Always

The Hobbit

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

No Title

I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes

2LP VINYL EDITION

LP1: 2025 Stereo Mix *

Side A

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

Side B

If You Should Love Me

I Don’t Know That You Don’t Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning

LP2: Live in Helsinki, 1969 *

Side C

Spoonful

I May Be Wrong, But I Won’t Be Wrong Always

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

Side D

No Title

I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes

