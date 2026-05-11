Testament Release Remastered Edition Of Practice What You Preach - Noise11 Music News

Bay Area thrash metal veterans Testament have revisited one of the defining records of their catalogue with a newly remastered edition of 1989’s Practice What You Preach.

by Paul Cashmere

Testament have released a remastered version of their breakthrough 1989 album Practice What You Preach, marking the latest archival project since Nuclear Blast acquired rights to the band’s early catalogue. The reissue, available digitally and on limited edition 180-gram vinyl, arrives as the band continues touring behind its 2025 studio album Para Bellum and prepares new material for a potential follow-up release in 2027.

The remastered edition of Practice What You Preach was handled by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound and includes updated artwork from original designer Bill Benson, a 20-page booklet featuring archival photographs and documents supplied by vocalist Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson, plus new liner notes. The vinyl pressing is available in a yellow and orange swirl with black splatter configuration, limited to 1,250 copies worldwide.

Chuck Billy said in a statement, “I am stoked about the remastered Practice What You Preach release with Nuclear Blast. With new artwork and bigger sound than the original. Drop the needle and bang your head!!”

Originally released in August 1989, Practice What You Preach represented a turning point for Testament. While maintaining the technical aggression associated with Bay Area thrash, the album broadened the band’s songwriting approach and lyrical focus. Earlier releases such as The Legacy and The New Order leaned heavily into occult imagery and speed-driven arrangements. By contrast, Practice What You Preach explored political corruption, environmental issues and social commentary.

The shift helped push the album into the Billboard 200 Top 100, peaking at No. 77, and delivered some of the band’s best known songs including the title track, “Greenhouse Effect” and “The Ballad”. The record also expanded Testament’s audience beyond underground thrash circles through regular rotation on MTV’s Headbangers Ball and American rock radio.

The reissue follows earlier remastered editions of The Legacy and The New Order, released in 2024 after Nuclear Blast secured rights to the band’s first six albums. Testament celebrated the 35th anniversary of Practice What You Preach earlier this year with a US “evening with” tour performing the album in full.

Testament emerged from the Berkeley thrash scene in the mid-1980s, initially forming under the name Legacy before changing identities in 1987. Alongside acts such as Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax, the band became part of the second wave of Bay Area thrash metal that reshaped heavy music during the late 1980s.

The classic Testament line-up of Chuck Billy, Eric Peterson, Alex Skolnick, Greg Christian and Louie Clemente established the group’s reputation through a run of influential records released via Atlantic Records. Their commercial peak during the early 1990s included Souls of Black and The Ritual, although changing trends and the rise of grunge altered the trajectory of many thrash acts during the decade.

Despite multiple line-up changes and periods of stylistic experimentation, Testament maintained a consistent touring presence and rebuilt momentum through later releases including The Formation of Damnation, Dark Roots of Earth, Brotherhood of the Snake and Titans of Creation. The group has sold more than 14 million records worldwide and remains one of the most commercially successful acts outside thrash metal’s so-called “Big Four”.

The band’s most recent studio album, Para Bellum, was released in October 2025. Produced with Juan Urteaga, mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, the record explores themes tied to artificial intelligence, technological alienation and modern conflict. Tracks including “Infanticide A.I.” and “Havana Syndrome” reflect the darker social themes that have increasingly appeared in Testament’s writing since the late 1980s.

Artwork for Para Bellum was created by Eliran Kantor and intentionally avoided AI-generated imagery in favour of hand-painted illustration. The album featured the current line-up of Chuck Billy, Eric Peterson, Alex Skolnick, Steve Di Giorgio and drummer Chris Dovas.

Billy recently indicated that the band is already developing material for its fifteenth studio album, with Peterson and Dovas reportedly preparing new songs during downtime between touring commitments. Testament are expected to continue international touring through 2026 following recent US and European dates supporting

Para Bellum.

Para Bellum Tracklisting

For The Love Of Pain

Infanticide A.I.

Shadow People

Meant To Be

High Noon

Witch Hunt

Nature Of The Beast

Room 117

Havana Syndrome

Para Bellum

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