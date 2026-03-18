The Angels Celebrate 50 Years Of Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again With National Tour - Noise11.com

The Angels mark a defining moment in Australian rock history, with The Angels taking their Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On tour across the country in 2026

by Paul Cashmere

Few songs occupy the cultural space in Australia that Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again holds. Half a century after its release, The Angels are taking that legacy back on the road, announcing a national tour celebrating 50 years since the track first emerged from Adelaide’s fiercely competitive pub rock circuit.

The tour, beginning in June and running through to early November, will take in more than 25 dates across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT, before concluding in Adelaide, the band’s original hometown. It is both a celebration and a reflection on a song that has grown far beyond its origins.

Released in 1976 and produced by Harry Vanda and George Young of The Easybeats, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again was written by founding members John Brewster and Rick Brewster with the late frontman Doc Neeson. What began as a brooding rock song, shaped by grief and existential questioning, has since become one of the most recognisable anthems in Australian music.

Its famous audience chant, now inseparable from the song, was not part of the original composition. It emerged organically during a 1983 performance in Mount Isa, when the band, having temporarily dropped the track from their set, reintroduced it to satisfy a demanding crowd. What followed was an audience response that would become folklore. As the story goes, the chant traced back to a Sydney Blue Light Disco, spreading from a single moment into a nationwide ritual.

Over time, the song has evolved into something larger than the band itself. In 2025, it ranked at No. 12 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, the oldest track to feature in the Top 40. For John Brewster, the result reaffirmed its enduring connection. He has noted that the band was taken aback by how strongly the song continues to resonate across generations.

That longevity has been reinforced by a new wave of artists embracing the track. Australian acts Dune Rats and Ruby Fields reinterpreted it for triple j’s Like A Version, while New York outfit Baby Shakes delivered their own take in 2020. On international stages, artists including Metallica, Keith Urban and Jelly Roll have paid tribute with live performances, prompting Australian audiences to respond in kind.

Even outside music circles, the song has become embedded in national identity. During the 2025 federal election campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly declared it the ultimate Australian singalong, reinforcing its place in the cultural fabric.

Yet beneath the communal energy lies a more sombre origin. The song was written following the death of the girlfriend of the band’s first manager, John Woodruff, in a motorbike accident. The tragedy informed the song’s central question, a meditation on loss and the possibility of reunion beyond life. That emotional weight remains central to the band’s connection with the track.

For The Angels, now featuring the Brewster brothers alongside Nick Norton and the next generation of Brewsters, Sam and Tom, the anniversary carries personal significance. Reflecting on five decades, John Brewster has said the song brings to mind not only Neeson and bassist Chris Bailey, but the extended family of crew, collaborators and fans who have shaped the band’s journey.

Formed in Adelaide in 1974, The Angels were instrumental in defining the Australian pub rock sound, delivering high-energy performances that set a new benchmark for live music. Albums such as Face To Face, No Exit, Dark Room and Beyond Salvation cemented their reputation, while their influence extended internationally, with bands including Guns N’ Roses and Pearl Jam citing them as an inspiration.

Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998, The Angels have endured lineup changes, industry battles and personal loss, yet their core identity as a live band remains unchanged. The 50th anniversary tour is a continuation of that ethos, returning the music to the environments where it first thrived.

Special guests Disgraceland will appear on all dates.

Tickets for The Angels Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On tour are on sale now.

Tour Dates

Thu 4 Jun, Coolangatta, Cooly Rocks, QLD

Fri 5 Jun, Caloundra West, Norton Music Factory, QLD

Sat 6 Jun, Beenleigh, Beenleigh Tavern, QLD

Fri 12 Jun, Hornsby, Hornsby RSL, NSW

Sat 13 Jun, Albion Park Rail, The Oaks Hotel, NSW

Fri 19 Jun, Woden, Canberra Southern Cross Club, ACT

Sat 20 Jun, Albury, The Bended Elbow, NSW

Fri 3 Jul, Launceston, Country Club Showroom, TAS

Sat 4 Jul, Hobart, Wrest Point Showroom, TAS

Fri 10 Jul, Belmont, Belmont 16s, NSW

Sat 11 Jul, Revesby, Revesby Workers Club, NSW

Fri 17 Jul, Fremantle, Freo Social, WA

Sat 18 Jul, Perth, Rosemount Hotel, WA

Fri 31 Jul, Caringbah, Highfield, NSW

Sat 1 Aug, Marrickville, Factory Theatre, NSW

Fri 7 Aug, Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club, NSW

Sat 8 Aug, Prestons, Liverpool Catholic Club, NSW

Fri 14 Aug, Geelong, Eureka Hotel, VIC

Sat 15 Aug, Melbourne, Corner Hotel, VIC

Fri 28 Aug, Kingsford, The Juniors, NSW

Sat 29 Aug, Mona Vale, Pittwater RSL, NSW

Fri 11 Sep, Brisbane, The Triffid, QLD

Sat 12 Sep, Capalaba, Koala Tavern, QLD

Fri 23 Oct, Rozelle, Bridge Hotel, NSW

Sat 24 Oct, Rozelle, Bridge Hotel, NSW

Fri 6 Nov, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall, SA

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